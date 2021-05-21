Canadian court finds Iran responsible for inverted Ukrainian flight





A court in Ontario, Canada, ruled Thursday that the Iranian government was liable under a 2012 Canadian law to pay damages to the families of victims of a Ukrainian commercial flight shot down by two surface-to-air missiles after taking off from Tehran International Airport. Imam Khomeini on January 8, 2020. Canada had on board dozens of citizens and permanent residents. Iran offered in December to pay $ 150,000 to each family that had lost a relative in the disaster a lot thrown by Canada and Ukraine. Plaintiffs want at least C $ 1.5 billion (about $ 1.25 billion) in compensation. Justice Edward Belobaba found that “in a balance of probability” the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which operated the missile defense battery, deliberately chose to target the plane heading to Kiev and 176 on board. The plane crash, therefore, was an act of deliberate and deliberate terrorism, he decided. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the decision was “unfounded” and was not based on “tangible evidence and reasons. He insisted that the Canadian court had no jurisdiction over the matter.” “We urge the Government of Canada to show the behavior of an adult government instead of claiming to be active in the event of this tragic incident and to comply with internationally recognized laws and principles,” he said. The plane crashed at a time of heightened tension with the United States after Iran fired missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq in response to a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and nine others in Baghdad on January 3. Iran said both missiles were fired at the Ukrainian plane due to errors in the approximation of the mobile missile battery. The decision of the judges is based on a 2012 Canadian law that asserts extraterritorial jurisdiction over countries Ottawa considers supporters of foreign terrorist states, currently Iran and Syria. Some family members of the victims of the tragedy raised a class action process in Canada on January 24, 2020, against the IRGC, as well as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces. Shahin Moghadam, a relative of a Canadian victim, told Iran International TV on Thursday that he had learned about the decision through the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Mark Arnold. According to Moghadam, the court had found Khamenei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Major General Hussein Salami, Commander of the IRGC Space Force Amir-Ali Hajizadeh and Secretary of the National Security Council of Iran K L Ali Shamkhani all guilty of the plane crash. Immediate family members of the four American victims of the crash filed a lawsuit in the United States in October 2020 over what they called the “murder” of their family members and about Iran allegedly hiding evidence. The families of the victims have repeatedly asked why Tehran did not close its airspace to civilian aircraft after its missile attack on U.S. bases.







