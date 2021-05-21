At least 6 killed in Palestinian solidarity rally in Chaman – Pakistan





At least six people were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion in Chaman on Friday afternoon, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said. He added that the blast occurred during a Palestinian solidarity rally hosted by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam – Nazaryati (JUI) in Chaman Murghi Bazaar. According to Shahvan, 10 of the injured were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Chaman Hospital, while the others were taken to Quetta. He said JUI leaders Abdul Qadir Luni and Qari Mehrullah were unharmed by the blast. The area has been sealed and an emergency has been set up at local hospitals to treat the injured. Shahwani strongly condemned the attack, saying the terrorists wanted to “destroy the peace of Balochistan”. “The enemies of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians are on the side of Israeli aggression,” he added. Balochistan Prime Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani also condemned the attack and regretted the loss of life. “Terrorist elements do not deserve any leniency. No one will be allowed to disrupt the order and law of the province,” he said. The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and directed the authorities to provide the best available medical facilities for the injured. The incident comes a month after a powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta, killing at least five people and injuring 12 others. There has been an escalation of violence in Balochistan, with several terrorist incidents reported last year. On April 13, at least 12 people were injured in an explosion during a football tournament being held on a plot of land in Allahbad Town, located in the Hub industrial town of Balochistan. The tour was dedicated to police martyrs. On October 16, seven Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and seven security guards were martyred in a “meeting” with a “large number of terrorists” as they accompanied a convoy of the State Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd. (OGDCL) ) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara. The caravan was en route to Karachi from Gwadar when it was attacked. In August last year, at least eight people, including police and FC staff, were injured in an explosion at the Hub. In April 2019, at least 14 people, including 11 navy, air force and coast guard personnel, were killed by gunmen after being obtained with the help of their national identity computer (CNIC) cards and unloaded from seven buses in Buzi Crossing area near Ormara.

