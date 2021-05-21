Australian academic arrested Yang Hengjun to face trial in China





Australian writer Yang Hengjun will face trial in China for espionage next week, a development that will certainly exacerbate already overburdened ties between Beijing and Canberra. The Chinese government announced to Australian authorities that Yang will face trial on May 27, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a Friday statement. Yang was arrested in January 2019 on espionage charges, according to the statement, which expressed concern about his treatment. “We have conveyed to the Chinese authorities, in clear terms, the concerns we have about Dr. Yang’s treatment and the lack of procedural justice in the way his case has been managed,” Payne said. “The Australian Government will continue to vigorously advocate for the rights and interests of Dr. Yang and provide consular assistance to Dr. Yang and his family. Our thoughts are with them during this extremely difficult period. ” After nearly two years of detention in China, prosecutors in Beijing indicted Yang last October, moving forward with an issue that has contributed to deteriorating ties between Australia and the world’s second-largest economy. Relations between the two countries have deteriorated for years and have reached new depths since China blocked or tariffed a series of imports from Australia after Canberra demanded an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more: China accuses Australians held for nearly two years on spy charges Espionage allegations Yang was arrested in Guangzhou in January 2019 after flying from the US and his arrest on espionage charges was officially announced that August. Yang, a Chinese-born Australian citizen also known as Yang Jun, became known as a writer and commentator after previously working as a Chinese foreign official in Beijing, according to the Australian newspaper. “The relevant Chinese authorities are handling the matter strictly and in accordance with the law and fully protecting the legitimate rights of Yang Jun,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference in October. Yang is not the only foreign national detained in China on politically sensitive charges. In February, China officially arrested Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen and former news anchor for Chinese state television, on national security charges after six months in custody. Two Canadians – International Crisis Group analyst and former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor – were arrested in December 2018 and later also charged with espionage. After a long period of detention, the two Canadians were tried in March, with observers – including a group of Western diplomats – entry denied. (Updates to add last paragraphs to other foreigners facing similar charges.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

