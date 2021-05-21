International
Taiwan presses US Secretary of Health for COVID vaccines
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s health minister said on Friday that he had spoken to his US counterpart to seek help in receiving COVID-19 vaccines amid a rise in infections on the island and the US secretary of health would ‘he took the matter to President Joe Biden.
The news drew a swift rebuke from China, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian telling reporters in Beijing that Taiwan was using the pandemic for political manipulation. Beijing routinely condemns any high-level contact between Washington and the island that China claims.
Having been held for months as an example of how to stop the virus in its tracks, Taiwan over the past two weeks has reported a spiral number of infections in the community, with about 1800 cases.
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the situation remained at its peak but there were no unexpected situations that had arisen, with authorities able to trace the sources of most of the infections.
Taiwan’s battle against the virus has been complicated by a lack of vaccines, with only about 700,000 arriving to date, including 410,000 this week, all photos of AstraZeneca Plc.
Chen said he had spoken to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra in a video conference call about medical co-operation, the highest-level contact between the two governments since Biden’s inauguration in January.
Most importantly, we learned that the Taiwan pandemic is growing, and at this point we have an urgent need for vaccines, and hopefully he can support Taiwan when it comes to vaccines that the United States will release, Chen said.
In response, Chen said Becerra said Taiwanese needs would be taken into account and he would take the matter to the president.
A statement from the HHS Office of Global Affairs said on Twitter that the US supports Taiwan’s ability to access vaccines, its contributions to health security and its return to scrutiny by the World Health Organization, the decision-making body, the World Health Assembly. which China has blocked.
Biden said this week he will ship at least 20 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine overseas by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is distributing vaccines authorized for home use.
The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
China reacted angrily when Alex Azar, the Trump administration’s health secretary, arrived in Taipei in August, sending fighter jets to the island.
Taiwan’s current rise in COVID-19 internal infections has not accelerated rapidly, with the island reporting 312 new cases on Friday, a slight increase from the 286 reported Thursday.
Minister Chen said this weekend will be critical to bringing the pandemic under control and he urged people to stay home as long as possible.
If the influx of people can be reduced to a minimum during these two days, the transmission chain will be gradually disrupted, which will be very beneficial, he said.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by David Kirton in Beijing; Edited by Robert Birsel, Christian Schmollinger and Kim Coghill
