Prince William running ‘pop-up’ vaccination clinics in unsolicited areas | Top titles

On Monday, Alex Penaloza finally took the first step towards being vaccinated for COVID-19. Although he had the right to receive the vaccine for months and was not afraid of it, he simply had not made it a priority.

Days ago, however, Penaloza thought he would postpone it for long enough. He went online, found a clinic nearby and registered.

Honestly it was a kind of apathy really, he said. I just realized that everyone else was getting it, it’s time for me to get it. People around my family were taking it, so I realized I understood and stopped being lazy about it.

Penaloza, who was vaccinated at a pop-up clinic at Graham Park High School in Triangle, is exactly the kind of person the Virginia Department of Health is targeting with its outreach efforts and accessible clinics.

Unlike earlier this year, many doses of vaccines are available, but with nearly 60% of Prince William’s privileged population receiving at least one dose, the rate of distribution has stalled.

By the end of April, the number of vaccines administered within Prince William County was exceeding about 6,000 a day, according to the Virginia Department of Health. But on May 9, the last day of data available, that number was only about 2,900. In Manassas, the highest one-day value for administered doses was 718 on April 21st. Only 184 were administered on 9 May.

The days of acceptable people desperately seeking close doses are over. Now, the health circle is trying to set up vaccination sites wherever they think they are looking. In high school on Monday, the clinic was armed with 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and five nurses were administering them to anyone who showed up, although pre-registration was recommended.

Penaloza said he had registered before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines saying those who were fully vaccinated could stay without masks in all environments but in the most crowded places, but that he felt more compelled to follow because of this. Finally, he said, a return to normal seemed achievable.

When [President] Biden said you should remove the mask, I was like Ok. But I’m just ready to go to parties and bars and things like that, he said.

Prince William Health District which includes the county as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park aims to hold between four and six pop-ups per month, even asking for suggestions on where to hold them.

With the help of consultants, the district can obtain registration tract level data to see how much attraction there has been in individual neighborhoods. Once a site is selected, staff essentially enter marketing mode, exchanging information with local organizations and trying to get the word out through social media as much as possible.

They also describe the surrounding area with literature and census information. So far, Virginia has not approved some of the scams that other states have. Ohio has opened a $ 1 million vaccine lottery and other states have offered incentives like free beer coupons to get the vaccine. So far, in Prince William, officials hope the vaccine will sell itself with a push for public information.

Sean Johnson, director of community engagement in the districts, said the hope is that the proven safety and efficacy of vaccines will be sufficient.

Her medicine. The choice of its peoples. We can only recommend it and hope people want to do it. But I think the millions of people who die should be your impetus, Johnson said.

Officials are also keeping track of vaccine demand among younger residents. Johnson said that at a recent clinic in Mother of Mercy in Woodbridge, 48 teens between 12 and 16 showed up seeking a vaccine. Knowing this, a clinic was scheduled in June at nearby Americana Food to give the Pfizer vaccine, the only approved one for those under 18 years of age.

Upcoming clinics In addition to the regular COVID-19 vaccination sites at Manassas Mall and the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge, these additional pop-up clinics are scheduled in the coming days: May 23, 8 am-6pm: Tregu Todos, 13905 Highway Jefferson Davis, Woodbridge; Johnson & Johnson Vaccine; Welcome walks, no online registration required.

May 24, 3 pm – 7 pm: North Virginia Community College, Manassas Campus; Pfizer vaccine; clinic open to anyone, not just students and faculty. May request clinic appointments at VASE +https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=vasereg:vaccinationappointments For more details, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/prince-william/ or vaksinoni.virginia.gov.

There are people who are basically looking for Moderna or looking for Pfizer and you do not really know. You enter a neighborhood that has no way of surveying it and planning because you just do not have time to survey it and see what people are looking for, Johnson said.

At the Martyrs County Board of Supervisors meeting, Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Misner said the health district will soon complete most of its COVID testing efforts as the number of new cases drops.

To make it easier, while officials still encourage people to take both pictures of Pfizer or Moderna at the same clinics, they now say the supply is ample enough that it does not create issues for people to take their second doses in another country after waiting necessary three or four weeks. Also Tuesday, the state held a Day of Action when Virginians were encouraged to contact family and friends to get vaccinated and postpone vaccinations on social media.

Officials also hope that Governor Ralph Northams new executive orders regarding the masks, which follow the new CDC guidelines, will serve as further incentives to take pictures.

Tyler, a student-athlete who demanded that his last name not be used, proudly took his first dose Monday evening, saying it was important to those who were held to help keep others safe preventing the spread of COVID. The 21-year-old said he waited as long as he did out of concern for side effects, which could have affected his season at James Madison University.

When he returned home for the summer, his mother found the meeting Monday night.

I am thinking it is better for the whole community in general, we can start removing masks, it is less dangerous for other people who may be at greater risk than me personally if they suffer from COVID, he said. I just want to try to help other people.