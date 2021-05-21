Goa court acquits journalist, state government of challenging decision at HC

A court hearing in Goa on Friday released the journalist Tarun tejpal on the issue of sexual assault filed against him, ANI reported. Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, was accused of raping a young colleague in an elevator in 2013.
Tejpal has been acquitted of all charges, his lawyer, Suhas Velip, told reporters.
Meanwhile, the Goa government has said it will move the Supreme Court against the release of Tejpals in the case, PTI reported. We will not tolerate any injustice being done to women in Goa, said Prime Minister Pramod Sawant, adding that he had discussed the issue of challenging the decision with the public prosecutor and the investigating officer in the case. Sawant claimed that there was sufficient evidence against the accused.
In a statement issued Friday after the ruling, Tejpal thanked his lawyer Rajiv Gomes, who died of the coronavirus last week. The journalist claimed that the last seven and a half years were traumatic for his family as they had to deal with the catastrophic consequences of these false accusations.
We have felt the rise of the state, but despite this we have fully cooperated with the Goa police and the legal system, through hundreds of court proceedings, the statement said.
Tejpal also thanked the court and additional hearing judge Kshama Joshi for her decision. With deep respect I thank this court for its rigorous, impartial and honest judgment and for the full review of the CCTV footage and other recorded empirical material, Tejpal said.
The decision was expected earlier but was postponed many times. On Wednesday, when the verdict was postponed to Friday, Tejpals lawyer Suhas Velip said it was because the judge at the additional hearings in Mapusa could not work as there was no electricity for the last 2-3 days.
The court had previously postponed the ruling to May 12, citing staff shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to that, the decision was postponed to April 27.
In September 2017, a trial court in Goa had charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and unfair content. He had pleaded not guilty. However, in an internal email, Tejpal had blamed the incident on an expiration of the trial.
Goa police had filed an indictment for the case in 2014.
He was charged under Articles 341 (wrongful restriction), 342 (wrongful closure), 354 (assault or criminal intent with intent to anger modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of force) criminal offenses against women) for the purpose of inequality), 376 (2) (f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376 (2) (k) (rape by a person in a control position) of the Indian Penal Code.
The trial began in September 2017 but was repeatedly postponed as Tejpal moved the Bombay High Court and the High Court against the charges. Both the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court had rejected his claims seeking to drop the rape charges against him.