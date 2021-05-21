Officials take police action against bulldozer mosque leaders in India | India

A local administration accused of illegally demolishing a mosque in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has filed a police case against nine local Muslim leaders who challenged the demolition.

On Monday, the Gareeb Nawaz Al Maroof Masjid in Barabanki district was blocked without notice after an illegal structure was declared by the local administration, which had objected to its presence.

The demolition provoked outrage and fear in the local community and across India, with the administration accused of fueling religious tensions in the area. Local Muslims said they fled after the demolition and members of the committee that ran the mosque hid.

The mosque in Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh before its collapse. Photos: Supplied

The site of the mosque after its demolition. Photos: Supplied

The committee said the demolished mosque was at least six decades old and had documents including a 1959 electricity bill and a notarized 1991 land survey map to prove its long-term presence in Barabanki. A legal body overseeing the mosque, known as the waqf board, said it was a century old and locals said their grandparents and great-grandparents usually prayed there.

The documents show that the mosque was registered as a waqf property in 2019, which means that it was an officially registered mosque and not under the jurisdiction of the local administration. It was only around 2019 that it became mandatory for many mosques to be registered on the state board of waqfs.

The demolition of the mosque on Monday afternoon was carried out by order of the subdivision magistrate (SDM), the oldest figure in the local administration. The Barabanki administration had discussed the mosque, which stood opposite the SDM residence, since March.

Following the public protest that followed the demolition of the mosques, a local administration official on Thursday evening filed a police report, known as the FIR, against eight members of the mosque committee and an officer from the Uttar Pradesh state waqf board. She accused them of fraudulently registering a structure illegally built on government land as a waqf mosque in 2019, without informing the local authority.

The local authority claimed to the police that there was a conspiracy by the mosque committee and the waqf board to take the property registered as a mosque and then claim illegal ownership of government land.

Adarsh ​​Singh, magistrate of Barabanki district, said: Suppose someone starts worshiping in a building that does not belong to them and then registers it in a religious body. This does not mean that it automatically belongs to them. This is simply a case of people violating government land illegally and trying to sanctify that violation using religion.

The documents clearly show that this was government property and they have no rights over it, he said, adding that SDM had acted in full compliance with the law.

Talha Rahman, a Supreme Court lawyer, challenged the legality of the action taken by the Barabanki administration. Rahman said that under the 1995 Waqf Act, once a mosque has been officially placed on the state register of waqfs, it is not within the SDM’s power to establish or revoke the status of a registered waqf property, or take action against it. registered property of the waqf.

As the law clearly states, only the waqf board has the legal authority to hold a court to investigate any complaint that no other authority can decide, Rahman said.

In the case of the Barabanki mosque, no waqf court was formed and the Uttar Pradesh waqf board was not notified of the demolition order until the mosque was destroyed.

Rahman said the FIR set up by the local administration against the mosque committee had the hallmarks of a slap in the face. As referred to in a 2016 ruling, a slap in the face is a lawsuit aimed at censoring, intimidating and silencing critics by charging them with the cost of legal protection until they abandon their criticism or objection.

Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of parliament and president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party, said the demolition had set a dangerous precedent. He likened the action to the demolition of the Babri Mosque in 1992, also in Uttar Pradesh, which was destroyed by a right-wing Hindu mob in one of the most inflammatory acts of communal violence in post-independence India history.

As with Babri Masjid, we again see a serious violation of the principles of natural justice, a violation of the rule of law as well as a violation of the orders of the supreme court and the supreme court, Owaisi said.

Uttar Pradesh’s state government is controlled by the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP), which also governs nationally. The prime minister is hardline Hindu nationalist Yogi Adityanath, who is known for his municipal policies and speeches that have further fragmented the state along Hindu-Muslim lines.