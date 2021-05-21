International
GST in imported oxygen concentrators for ‘unconstitutional’ personal use, says Delhi HC
“The oxygen concentrator, on its site, is a life-saving device,” the court says.
The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Government action to impose Taxes on Goods and Services on imported oxygen concentrators for personal use as unconstitutional and said persons seeking to import oxygen concentrators should provide an undertaking that the equipment should not be used for commercial purposes.
A court of judges Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh ruled that oxygen concentrators constitute a lifesaving device during the COVID-19 pandemic life and therefore, should be treated in the same way as life-saving drugs. “The oxygen concentrator, on its site, is a life-saving device,” Justice Shakdher said.
In times of war, famine, flood, pandemic, another approach must be adopted. We have also indicated and received judicial remarks on the fact that funds for health care have been allocated in this Budget. We would like more time to delve into these issues, but we both thought time is essential and too long a wait would take away the meaning of the trial, the High Court Judge said.
Lack of justification
Referring to the potential impact of GST collection on such imports in GST general collections, Justice Shakdher said: Without giving details why this would weaken the state if the tax on such transactions was not collected where individuals import oxygen concentrators for personal use, we have said that you have not actually unloaded the burden. You have to justify it in these situations.
The applicant in this case, an elderly citizen, whose nephew had sent him a concentrator as a gift, had objected to a May 1 notice that put 12% GST on such imports from 28% earlier. He invoked Article 21 of the Constitution which provides for the fundamental right to life.
The court had earlier asked the government to consider temporarily removing the 12% GST imposed on such imports, citing the lack of oxygen in the second wave of the pandemic.
However, the Ministry of Finance had rejected it, stating that if the claimants’ argument regarding Article 21 is accepted, this will lead to absurd consequences and interpretations, where citizens will seek exemption from property tax, as housing is a essential aspect of the Right to Life or tax exemption imposed on certain food items as the Right to Food has been retained by the Supreme Court to be part of the Right to Life under Article 21.
Significant relief has already been provided for personal imports of oxygen concentrators by reducing the incidence of liabilities from 77% to 12%, the ministry said in its court oath, adding that tax equality between commercial imports and personal will prevent misuse of the latter route.
Hosts can afford GST
It is felt that any person who imports concentrates for personal use or has the resources to receive supplies such as gifts would be better able to afford the nominal GST of 12% compared to others sourcing it through trade channels, said ministry, asking the Court to dismiss the petition.
As GST norms and general exclusion are outlined by the GST Council recommendation, all representations seeking GST facilitation will be placed before the Council at its next meeting, the ministry said. The GST Council is scheduled to meet on 28 May.
The government is ready for the needs of the citizens of the country The government has an open mind for all these requests (for tax relief and exemptions) and will intervene for further concessions, as needed, in the current unprecedented and very dynamic situation to provide relief to the public, especially those who are unable to provide COVID assistance themselves, the ministry noted.
The court reserved its trial following Tuesday proceedings assisted by Amicus Curiae Arvind Datar. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently rejected a request from West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee to the Prime Minister demanding a waiver of the GST for all COVID-19-related supplies.
