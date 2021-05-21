EU advises against second AstraZeneca shot for people with blood clots





A box and a vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a general practice facility as coronavirus (COVID-19) disease continues to spread in Vienna, Austria May 18, 2021. REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger

The second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and the University of Oxford should not be given to anyone who has had a low blood platelet clot after taking the first, said the drug regulator in Europe on Friday. Advice for healthcare professionals was provided by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as part of an ongoing review of rare but severe blood clots, possibly related to post-stroke inoculation and also to the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. . The EMA has been reviewing such clots in the abdomen and brain since March and has recommended that both vaccine labels carry a warning about clotting issues while maintaining that the overall benefits outweigh any risks. AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines use different versions of a cold virus to give instructions to make coronavirus proteins in cells to produce an immune response. “While low platelet blood clots after vaccination are very rare, EMA continues to advise people to be aware of the symptoms … so they can get prompt specialized medical treatment if needed,” EMA said. said Friday. The supervisor said people should be wary of any signs of blood clots or low platelets within three weeks of receiving the first AstraZeneca, Vaxzevria vaccine, and that recent recommendations will be added to the vaccine product information. AstraZeneca and Oxford University had no immediate comment. The new guideline adds to the problems that have plagued the AstraZeneca vaccine, including supply disruptions, production disruptions and legal action by the European Union to under-deliver promised doses. At the same time, evidence is growing that they are effective. On Thursday, a British study suggested that two doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine may be about 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. Read more A media report this week also said a study found that a third booster dose of the vaccine could increase antibodies in humans. Read more Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

