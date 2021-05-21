Telangana CM Visits Warangal Marangomar Hospital to inspect Covid-19 premises, doing treatment actions





Two days after visiting Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital, Telangana Prime Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGM) in Warangal on Friday to receive an assessment of the hospital situation and instill confidence in Covid-19 patients. Some other ministers including E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Warangal-east MLA Nannapuneni Ravinder, Warangal-west MLA SrI Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary (Medicine and Health) Ramesh Reddy, CM (OSD) Gangadhar, TSMSIDC MD Chandrashekhar MD Reddy, MGM Chandrashekhar Supervisor, Commissioner Tarun Joshi and several other health officials and district leaders accompanied the Prime Minister on his visit. The Prime Minister arrived in Hanmakonda by helicopter in the afternoon and headed straight to the ward of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to inquire about the well-being of the admitted patients. He interacted directly with the patients who were being treated and inquired about their health, and the food and treatment offered at the hospital. A patient in the ward, Mttewada Venkatachari, told the prime minister that he was getting better with medical treatment at the hospital. The KCR also visited the general ward and interacted with patients there. He assured them of the measures taken for their well-being. He also urged them not to worry or have fun out of any fear of the virus. Rao further inspected the hospital premises and asked the doctors about the medical facilities and the treatment being given to the patients. He also asked about the problems faced by any medical staff. The CM instructed health officials to provide all required facilities for patients, regardless of the funds required. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

