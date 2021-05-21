EU Supreme Court orders Poland to ban lignite mining in Turow





PGE Turow Power Station seen in Bogatynia, southwestern Poland, 19 March 2012. REUTERS / Kacper Pempel / File Photo

Poland should immediately stop lignite coal mining at state-operated Turge mine PGE (PGE.WA), the European Union high court said on Friday, giving victory to the Czech government which had sought an order to stop mining activities. The European Court of Justice said it had not yet made a final decision on the matter, but ordered Poland to stop mining in Turow until a final decision is given. “It seems quite possible that the continuation of lignite mining activities at the Turow mine before the final judgment is given is likely to have negative effects on the groundwater level in the Czech territory,” the court said in a statement. Shares in PGE were 5.78% lower at 1303 GMT. The Czech Republic filed a lawsuit in February calling for a halt to mining activities, located near the Czech-German border, saying Warsaw had violated the block law by extending mining in Turow until 2026. However, the Polish government last month extended a concession to allow mining in Turow to continue until 2044 – prompting the European Commission to say the region will not receive money from the EU’s main green transition fund. “The court ruling is a path to a vicious energy transformation. The EU green agreement is failing before our eyes,” PGE said on Twitter, referring to the bloc’s plan to achieve net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Lignite and hard coal still dominate Poland’s energy mix, although the government is planning a major renewable energy expansion to meet EU climate targets. Turow supplies lignite to a nearby power plant, which supplies about 5% of Poland’s energy. PGE had previously warned that the sudden shutdown of Turow would shake the stability of Poland’s electrical system. Another Polish lignite-fired power plant, PGE-owned Belchatow, which is the largest in Europe, experienced a temporary outage this week due to a technical failure. Poland avoided power supply problems thanks to reserves and imports, but the incident led to much higher energy prices. “The system is managed without Belchatow, it will also manage without Turow,” said Pawel Czyzak of Instrat, a research institution. The power grid operator PSE and the Polish government were not immediately available for comment. Czech Environment Minister Richard Brabec said he expected the court to hear the Turow case soon. “(Mining) activity not only has a negative effect on citizens ‘rights on the Czech-Polish border for water as mining affects groundwater levels, but also on the quality of the environment and citizens’ property,” Brabec said. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos