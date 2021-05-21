The EU’s criticism of Israel is giving Muslim voters, says the Hungarian Prime Minister

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban used his support for Israel as a quick point for his criticism of France and German dominance of the European Union, claiming they set policies to attract Muslim citizens in a statement issued Friday.
Earlier this week, Hungary vetoed a statement by the EU Foreign Affairs Council on the Israeli-Gaza conflict, which Orban argued would “equate one state, Israel, with an organization on the EU sanctions list”. , which means the terrorist group Hamas.
Although the FAC did not make an official statement because it did not have the necessary unanimity to do so, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell outlined the draft earlier this week.
The statement would have said that “the priority is the immediate cessation of all violence and the implementation of a ceasefire” and that “the high number of civilian casualties, the high number of children and women – this is unacceptable.”
Furthermore, Borrell said: “We condemn the rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups on Israeli territory. We fully support Israel’s right to it [self] defense, but we have also considered and stated that it should be done in a proportionate matter, respecting international humanitarian law. ”
Orban accused the “Franco-German axis” of privileging “millions of Muslim citizens” over those of Central Europeans in countries where there are few Muslims.
“We can also see that most Western European countries have entered an era of a post-national and post-Christian concept of life,” the Hungarian leader argued. “But it cannot be ignored that we still live our lives according to Judeo-Christian values, a Judeo-Christian culture and the concept of life.”
As such, Orban said, Hungary could not support the declaration on Israel.
Orban used the declaration’s veto as a critical point to the EU’s Western European dominance.
“It’s high time we finally acknowledge that the Central European countries, which later joined the Union, are nevertheless equal members of the European Union community. We also have the right to stand up for our beliefs, our allies and our interests. , “he said.
Orban also addressed a foreign policy speech by Armin Laschet, the candidate from German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party to replace her as chancellor.
In his speech Thursday night, Laschet said a “core Europe”, including initially France and Germany should be able to promote a stronger EU foreign policy.
Laschet has been a supporter of Israel in recent public comments, expressing solidarity in a recent election debate. Still, he specifically called Hungary’s behavior a “core problem of European foreign policy”, two days after Hungary vetoed the declaration on Israel.
“I think we should gradually move towards a qualified majority vote in foreign policy,” Laschet said.
Orban said Laschet’s remarks contradict his stated support for pan-Europeanism.
“Under the Union treaties, full agreement is needed on important issues such as foreign policy. Hungary, therefore, acted in accordance with the basic treaty when it vetoed it. To accuse Hungary of being non-European because it exercised its right to its fourth in the treaty, is in fact deeply non-European, “the Hungarian prime minister argued.
Orban is a frequent critic of Western Europe’s dominant role in the EU and has called for the strengthening of the Visegrad Group, which includes Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Within the EU, critics have accused the Orban government of violating the rule of law, as it has consolidated its power through constitutional reforms and changes to electoral laws since 2012.
