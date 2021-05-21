Thailand sees first local cases of Indian variant COVID-19





BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has uncovered the first 36 cases transmitted in place of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant first found in India, authorities said on Friday, a discovery that could complicate efforts to address its outbreak. deadliest to date. All 36 cases with variant B.1.617.2 were found among people staying in the accommodation of construction workers in the capital Bangkok and involved 15 migrant workers, the health ministry said. The B.1.617.2 variant, which devastated India, is believed by some experts to be even more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in Britain, which the Thai Ministry of Health on Friday said was found in most recent cases in the country. Thailand is battling its worst eruption to date, with cases quadrupling and deaths seven times since early April. Authorities said the groups were found in some of the 409 labor camps around Bangkok, where city officials say there are 62,169 workers, about half of whom are migrant workers. At a camp in northern Bangkok about 1,100 of the 1,667 workers there were infected. Thailand has also found large groups in some of its prisons. The government has ordered checks on the living conditions of workers in dormitories and has restricted movement between different camps, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a government spokesman for the COVID-19 labor force. The discovery of variant B.1.617.2 in Thailand comes at a time when only 1.72 million people have received the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine, most of them front line workers or members of high-risk groups. The country is set to launch a mass vaccination campaign next month. The task force reported 3,481 new cases and 32 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 123,066 cases and 735 deaths in total. Thailand contained its early eruptions quickly and was preparing a phased reopening of its important tourism sector when the final wave hit. Officials say it is still on its way to welcoming vaccinated holidaymakers starting in July. Reporting by Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um Fairs; Edited by Martin Petty

