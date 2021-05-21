As Iran sees end to oil export sanctions, will former Asian customers buy?





TOKYO (Reuters) – As Iran tries to resume oil exports once the United States lifts trade sanctions, key former customers in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan say they will wait for the US green light before investigating the terms. under which they can buy Irans oil again. Photograph Photograph: An overview of the Abadan oil refinery in southwestern Iran, presented by Shatt al-Arab Iraq in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. REUTERS / Essam Al-Sudani The Iranian president said Thursday that the United States was ready to lift sanctions and Indian refiners plus at least one European refiner are already reassessing purchases to make room for Iranian oil in the second half of 2021. This left traders inclined to work out how to dispose of Japanese and South Korean refiners – the countries had been the third and fourth largest buyers of Iranian crude oil and condensate, importing about 450,000 barrels a day on average between 2016 and 2018. During Iran’s two-year absence from supplier lists due to sanctions, Japanese and Korean refiners have replaced Iranian supplies of raw materials and condensate from other Middle Eastern producers, Australia, the United States and Mexico. Pending the lifting of sanctions, Japanese refiners said they are also awaiting instructions from the country’s government. “Once Iranian oil becomes available for import, we will consider whether it is economically viable as we do with oil from another country and is likely to resume imports if Iranian oil is considered to be economically viable,” said a spokesman for Fuji. Oil. Peers in South Korea are following a similar line. It would be good if Iranian oil could be imported … but it would not have much impact on us even if it could not be imported, said a South Korean buyer. (Once sanctions are lifted) we can resume imports of Iranian oil if it makes money. In Taiwan, a Formosa Petrochemical spokesman said Iranian oil prices would have to be competitive with Saudi degrees to be attractive, he added. Even if sanctions are lifted, buyers will need to ensure that banks are able to transfer money, that transport companies will be able to send tankers to Iran, and that insurers will be able to provide coverage, an official said. procurement at a Japanese refinery which declined to be named. I think it will still take a long time as we need to overcome these obstacles, he said. Eneos Holdings, the largest refiner in Japan, said it had not taken any action on possible purchases of Iranian crude oil. Going forward, we will review it, paying attention to moves over U.S. sanctions, the company said in an email response to questions from Reuters. Reporting by Joori Roh in Seoul, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Florence Tan in Singapore; Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Edited by Kenneth Maxwell and David Evans

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos