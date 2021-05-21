Anchor of CNN, Pakistani foreign minister spar around anti-Semitic comments





A CNN anchor shut down comments made by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who claimed in an interview Thursday that Israel has links to the deep pockets controlled by the media. Qureshi made the allegations about CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga, who replied, I would call this an anti-Semitic remark. Qureshi initially dismissed Golodrygas comments, saying, The point is that they have a lot of influence and they get a lot of coverage. When Golodryga, who is Jewish, later urged Qureshi at the end of the interview to avoid using anti-Semitic tropes, he replied, I have never been anti-Semitic and I never will be. The interview was intended to focus on efforts to establish a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but was derailed when Qureshi began the interview by calling an anti-Semitic disgrace, Golodryga tweeted later Thursday. I had planned to talk to the Pakistani foreign minister about the paths to a peaceful settlement between Israel and Hamas. Instead, he began the interview by calling out an anti-Semitic shame. Here is the full interview. https://t.co/W8cOsWotvq – Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) May 20, 2021 Mehdi Hasan, an MSNBC speaker who has been vocal in defending the Palestinians during the recent conflict, spoke in support of Golodryga’s characterization of Qureshis’ comments. I see some people trying to defend the remarks of Pakistani foreign ministers as anti-Israel and not anti-Semitic, but let me be clear: if you are accusing the Israelis of having deep pockets and controlling the media, then yes, you are being called some swearing, Hasan wrote on Twitter. Earlier this week, the State Department sentenced remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said Israelis are only satisfied when they suck blood. The Anti-Semitism House Task Force said in a statement Thursday that Erdogan’s comments amount to bloody slander against the Jewish people and that they fuel the dangerous rise of global anti-Semitism and increase the threat to the Jewish community. Golodryga also questioned Qureshi over China’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim community, which many describe as genocide, in light of Pakistan’s outcry in Gaza. “China is a very good friend of Pakistan,” Qureshi replied. “They have stood by us thinner and thicker. And we have the means of communication and use our diplomatic channels do not discuss everything in public.







