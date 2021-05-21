AYUSH Ministry operates the Covid counseling helpline number

The AYUSH Ministry has launched a dedicated community assistance number to address the general questions raised by the masses regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The toll-free helpline number is 14443, the ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said the helpline number will remain operational pan-India from 6am to midnight on all days of the week.

Several experts from different AYUSH streams, namely Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani and Siddha will address the questions of the general measures, he said.

In addition, experts will also provide counseling and possible remedies for Covid-infected patients and guide them around the availability of facilities at AYUSH, the ministry said in a statement.

Furthermore, experts will also suggest post-Covid-19 rehabilitation and management approaches for patients through a phone call.

The helpline is equipped with IVR (Interactive Voice Response) and is currently available in Hindi and English. Other languages ​​will be added in due course, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the helpline will initially receive 100 calls simultaneously and capacity will increase in the future.

Through the helpline, the AYUSH Ministry aims to contribute to the community-wide effort to limit the spread of Covid-19. The effort is supported by the NGO StepOne Project, the statement said.

In particular, AYUSH systems are among the oldest living medical systems used for health and well-being and are officially recognized in the country. The use of these systems has increased during the current pandemic because of their unique approaches to strengthening host protection, she said.

These are found useful as effective, safer, easily accessible and affordable prophylaxis in the management of Covid-19, the statement said.

In addition, therapeutic potentials have also been studied. Two possible polyherbal formulations, namely AYUSH-64, an ayurvedic formulation developed by CCRAS and KabasuraKudineer of the Siddha system, have been found to be effective in managing mild to moderate Covid-19 conditions.

The AYUSH ministry is widely promoting these medicines for the benefit of ordinary people, she added.

