Mastercard Partners with Conservation International to Protect and Restore Wildlife Habitats Through New Line of Wildlife Impact Cards

Blerja, NY – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Mastercard and Conservation International announced today the introduction of Wildlife Impact Charter Program, which enables consumers to help protect wildlife habitats, including those home to many Critically Endangered species.

Worldwide, habitat loss poses the greatest threat to wildlife, with 1 million animal and plant species are now in danger of extinction. As more and more people express their personal intention to help protect the environment and wildlife, the Wildlife Impact Charter program offers consumers an opportunity to contribute to the Conservatives’ efforts to conserve the habitats of many critically endangered species worldwide, including Sunda Pangolin, the African Forest Elephant , The Peruvian Yellow-tailed Wool Monkey and the Black-and-White Flat Lemur.

This program will help raise awareness of the urgent need to conserve the habitats of these and more than 2,000 other critically endangered Wildlife species, with card expiration dates intended to highlight the short timeframe to help protect many of these animals.

The Wildlife Impact Card program is available to issuers worldwide. The first card offers start in the US in partnership with Usio, with prepaid virtual cards Available now that can be added to any mobile wallet. Physical cards made by 100% recycled materials will launch this summer.

For each card purchased, $ 1 will be donated to Conservation International to help protect and restore wildlife habitats, including priority areas with 40 million acres of landscape and 4.5 million square miles of landscape globally. in 2030. Consumers have also been offered the opportunity to further support the cause by contributing to Conservation International through Mastercard Donate platform

As a company committed to promoting a sustainable future for all, we believe an important aspect of this is to protect the Critically Endangered species and the habitats in which they live, said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing Officer and Communication, Mastercard. Through our strong partnership with Conservation International, one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, we have created a way to connect consumers with their passion for wildlife and the natural world, enabling them to contribute and make an impact. “.

Conservation International creates self-sustaining, scalable conservation models that can be adapted from place to place by focusing on large ecological systems. From the pastures of South Africa and beyond, the Conservation Internationals Integrated Landscape and Seascapes approach is providing solutions to how humanity and nature can thrive, together.

Every extinction is a tragedy for the species, for nature and for humans, said Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. Wildlife is essential to providing benefits like cleaner water and more fertile soils. When we destroy animal habitats, we simply do not put these benefits at risk; we create entirely new challenges to our health and our ability to address climate change. Nature conservation has always been about saving ourselves, which is why we are proud to partner with Mastercard to provide an easy way for consumers to take immediate action to help protect their wildlife and habitats. .

Mastercard continues to use the full scale of its business, technology, and network of partners and cardholders to create products and services that inspire action toward a more sustainable future. In addition to the Impact Wildlife program, the company is collaborating with the Conservation International and World Resources Institute in Coalition of Planet without Value. By bringing businesses and consumers together to restore 100 million trees, the Coalition invests in reforestation projects with the greatest potential for positive impacts on climate, community and biodiversity goals.

Moreover, Mastercard is committed to achieving zero net emissions by 2050, building on existing commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions approximated by a 1.5 degree Celsius climate trajectory. Mastercard also released a $ 600 million sustainability bond and recently announced changes to its executive compensation model to help accelerate progress around ESG’s three global goals: carbon neutrality, financial inclusion, and gender pay equality. This is all part of its goal to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy where both humans and the planet can thrive.

Learn more about Mastercards sustainability efforts here.

To purchase a Wildlife Impact Card or to learn more about how you can help protect habitats that are home to wildlife of various species and Critically Endangered species, please visit: card master.us/wildlifeimpactgiftcard.

