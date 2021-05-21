Greece in the EU: Do not allow countries to use migrants as leverage





ATHENS, Greece (AP) The Prime Minister of Greece says that Europe should be very, very strict when dealing with countries that he said are seeking to use migrants and refugees as a means of putting pressure on the European Union. Speaking on Friday during a meeting in Athens with the head of the European border agency Frontex, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on neighboring Turkey to do more to prevent people from trying to cross the Greek border illegally from their shores. Greece has been one of the most popular routes to the EU for people fleeing war and poverty in the East, Africa and Asia, with most of them departing from the Turkish coast to the nearby Greek islands with overcrowded boats. traffickers. In March 2020, thousands of migrants and refugees who had been to Turkey flocked to the Greek border after Turkey announced it was opening its borders to the EU. Chaotic scenes ensued at the Greek border and Athens temporarily suspended asylum applications. Similar scenes surfaced this week in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa, when more than 8,000 people swam or jumped over border fences as Morocco calmed border controls. It is inconceivable that migrants and refugees could be used as geopolitical hostages to put pressure on the European Union as a whole. And I think we have to be very, very strict when that happens, Mitsotakis said after meeting with Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri. Greece has been accused by Turkey and refugee groups of committing summative failures of incoming migrants without giving them the opportunity to seek asylum an accusation it strongly denies. Mitsotakis also urged Turkey to accept the nearly 1,500 people now in the Greek islands whose asylum applications have been rejected, saying it would be a very important first step in boosting our co-operation. ___ Follow the global migration coverage of APs in https://apnews.com/hub/migration Associated Press







