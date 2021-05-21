The Reopening of America, Continues – US Global News Education

Increasing vaccine distribution and US-minded global leadership promise a bright future for international students.

Read the first story in this series

This past weekend, in big cities and small towns across America, thousands of college students did something that would be hard to imagine just a few months ago.

After so many months of virtual learning through computer screens and on Magnification, they put on caps and dresses, showed loved ones cheering them on with tears, and walked around the stage, personally, get their diplomas and graduate.

After 15 months of loss and unprecedented hardship from the relentless COVID-19 pandemic, we can now say without hesitation the words we have been waiting for: America has reopened and happened faster than any of us had thought possible.

But this did not happen by chance.

Since December 2019, the United States has deployed the most aggressive vaccine distribution effort in the history of our nation. In just five months, more than 60% of the US population (that is, over 275 million people!) Have received at least one dose of the available COVID vaccine.

The results have been extraordinary. New cases, which were at alarming levels until February and March, have dropped to some of the lowest charges since the pandemic began, and are falling every day. Through truly extraordinary collaboration between government, nonprofits and the private sector across the country, vaccines are widely available across the country. And only recently, the Biden Administration announced the expansion of vaccinations for young people aged 12 to 16, which will further our percentage of the population being vaccinated.

Observing the amazing progress of countries last Thursday, President Biden heralded a brilliant day for America as he announced new guidelines that strengthen many ways in which we can finally begin to return to our pre-pandemic lives, including lifting restrictions. in internal and external activities for people who have been vaccinated.

No one has been immune to the effects of the COVID pandemic, and those of us committed to international higher education have had to tackle great challenges by ensuring that students from all over the world can access a transformative university experience. USA This is why we are enthusiastic and relieved when we say we are confident that the upcoming summer and fall semesters will be incredibly bright for international students.

So what does America’s rapid reopening mean for international students?

First, it is important to note that while each university has different rules, it is our expectation that many of them will require students to be vaccinated to participate in on-campus study. All international students are eligible for vaccines when they arrive in the US, and costs are fully covered through most health insurance plans.

In addition, many American universities, including Harvard University, New York University, and the American University, have begun accepting World Health Organization-approved vaccines from other countries, including Sinopharm, in addition to the widely used Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. available in the US We expect this trend to continue in the coming days and we are confident that university officials will work closely with their partners in government to ensure that there is a plan to support international students seeking to return to campus.

And beyond America’s extraordinary vaccination efforts, there are also many signs that now is the best time ever for international students to study in the United States. With leadership change in Washington, DC, public perception of international students continues to improve as more of our leaders at every level of government learn and understand the contributions and value that international students bring to our campus communities.

And yet, despite all the positive news, I would be aware if I also did not address the devastation currently taking place in India and other countries in the world that are currently experiencing their worst weeks of pandemic. Just as so many other countries stood up to help the US when the first wave of the pandemic hit us, so I believe the United States has a responsibility to send help and support to countries facing this current rise. To date, the US has shipped millions of doses of vaccine abroad and millions more are on their way. We can and should continue to press the Biden administration to do more to help those in need globally.

While there is still work to be done to fully recover from the darkness of last year, I am deeply optimistic that the future is incredibly bright for international students. We will continue to work to remove any remaining barriers that may affect our students and we could not be more excited to welcome you in the coming weeks and months.

Hello,

Tom Dretler

Chairman, U.S. Global News Education

Founder and CEO, Shorelight

Board member, Johns Hopkins University School of Education