Dalai Lama’s successor must be approved by Beijing: China’s white letter to Tibet

China on Friday asserted that any descendant of the current Dalai Lama must be endorsed by it, excluding the recognition of any heir appointed by India-based Tibetan spiritual leader or his followers.

The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and other major Living Buddhas has been subject to approval by the central government since the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), claimed an official white paper issued by the Chinese government here.

The document has also claimed that Tibet has been an integral part of China since ancient times.



“In 1793, after dispersing the Gurkha invaders, the Qing government restored order in Tibet and proclaimed the Approved Imperial Order for the Best Governance of Tibet, improving the systems by which the central government administers Tibet,” the white paper entitled “Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity “said.

The ordinance stipulated that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and other great Living Buddhas should follow the procedure of “drawing lots from the golden urn” and that the selected candidate would be subject to approval by China’s central government, the document said.

The 14th Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after a Chinese crackdown on an uprising by the local population in Tibet. India granted him political asylum and the Tibetan government in exile has since been located in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

The Dalai Lama is 85 years old now and the issue of his successor has gained importance in the last two years due to his advanced age.

The issue of the Dalai Lama’s legacy has been in the spotlight, especially in recent years as the US has stepped up the campaign that the right regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama descendant should be within the exclusive authority of the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people.

Chinese Foreign Ministry officials have repeatedly stated that while the Dalai Lama reincarnation institution has existed for several hundred years, the 14th Dalai Lama himself (present) was found and recognized after religious rituals and historical and heritage conventions. of it was approved by the central government of China.

The white paper said by 2020, a total of 92 Reincarnated Living Buddhas had been identified and adopted through traditional religious rituals and historical conventions for temples in Tibet. He also questioned the Dalai Lama’s proposals, called the “middle way” for Tibet to continue as part of China with autonomy for the province to run its affairs.

Referring to talks between Chinese officials and representatives of the Dalai Lama for several years, the white paper said the middle ground “denies the fact that Tibet has been an integral part of China since ancient times; on the contrary, it claims that Tibet was” a independent state “.

“He seeks to create a ‘Greater Tibet’ that has never existed at any time in history, claiming that Tibet, Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu, Qinghai and other areas inhabited by compact Tibetan communities and minority people. other ethnicities should be included in a unified administrative region, he said.

It demands “a high degree of autonomy” that is not subject to any restrictions by the central government and denies the leadership of the central government and the current social and political systems of Tibet; it proposes to establish an “autonomous government” under which “the Tibetans (actually the Dalai group) take full responsibility for all matters except diplomacy and national defense,” she said.

“It (the middle ground) opposes the central government’s right to garrison troops in Tibet. Despite its superficial agreement that the central government retains authority over national defense, it demands that the central government ‘withdraw all Chinese troops’ to return Tibet in an “international peace zone,” she said.

The “middle ground” is incompatible with China’s history, national reality, state constitution, laws and basic systems. Nor does it match the history, reality and ethnic relations of Tibet. “Moreover, it runs counter to the fundamental interests of all the people of China, including the Tibetans.” The white paper described the demand for Tibetan independence as a product of imperialist aggression against China.

In the mid-19th century, UK-led imperialist powers began cultivating the idea of ​​”Tibetan independence,” deliberately undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, she said. He also criticized the Dalai Lama group for promoting “Tibetan independence”.

Over the years, the 14th Dalai Lama and his supporters have continued to try to promote “Tibetan independence” by provoking incidents to jeopardize peace and stability in Tibet, he said. After the failure of their armed rebellion in 1959, “the reactionaries of the Tibetan ruling class fled to India and then began to campaign for ‘Tibetan independence’ by force,” she said.

No country or government in the world has ever recognized “Tibetan independence,” she said. China makes it mandatory to adhere to the ‘One China’ policy, recognizing Tibet and Taiwan as integral parts of the country. Beijing has made the ‘One-China’ policy a precondition for countries to establish diplomatic ties with it.

Regarding the incidents of over 100 Tibetans setting themselves on fire since 2011 demanding the return of the Dalai Lama from his exile, the white paper said the Dalai Lama and his supporters have incited Tibetan lamas to self-immolation.