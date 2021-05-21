World leaders welcome the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire in Gaza





Leaders from around the world on Thursday welcomed the news of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine that ended the more than 10-day conflict that wreaked havoc on both sides as thousands of rockets were fired between them. The Israeli security cabinet on Thursday unanimously approved Egypt’s initiative for an unconditional bilateral ceasefire, which took effect at 23:00 GMT on Thursday. At least 217 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have died in the conflict. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Palestine and called on all parties to respect it. “I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel after 11 days of deadly hostilities,” Guterres said on Thursday. “I urge all parties to respect the ceasefire.” European Council President Charles Michel also welcomed the ceasefire reached by Israel and the Gaza Strip-based Islamic group Hamas. “Welcome to the announced ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ending the 11-day conflict. The opportunity for peace and security for the citizens must be seized,” Michel wrote on Twitter. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with leaders from Israel and Palestine and welcomed his confirmation that the parties had agreed on a ceasefire. “I spoke to @IsraelMFA @Gabi_Ashkenazi today and welcomed his confirmation that the parties had agreed on an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire,” Blinken wrote on Twitter. “I will travel to the region in the coming days and look forward to meeting with the Foreign Minister and other Israeli, Palestinian and regional leaders,” he added. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said all parties must work to make the ceasefire sustainable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence and loss of civilian life. “Welcome news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. All parties must work to make the ceasefire sustainable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence and loss of civilian life. The UK continues to support efforts to achieve peace. . “ Canada welcomes news of a possible ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians, but it is only the beginning, Canada’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bob Rae said on Thursday. UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said he was ready to convene another special meeting on the Palestinian issue if such action were necessary. “We will look into it – whether the ceasefire is implemented or not,” Bozkir said Thursday. “If necessary and if it will be useful, I will convene another meeting on Palestine to keep up the pressure, if necessary, on the parties.” On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly held an emergency meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Later in the day, the Israeli security cabinet unanimously approved Egypt ‘s initiative for an unconditional bilateral ceasefire, which would take effect at 23:00 GMT on Thursday. Hamas has also confirmed its plans to abide by the ceasefire, Sputnik reported. The United States will provide rapid humanitarian aid and reconstruction assistance to the Palestinians in Gaza following the conflict between Hamas and Israel, US President Joe Biden announced. “We remain committed to working with the United Nations and other international actors to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and international marshal support to the people of Gaza and Gaza reconstruction efforts,” Biden said. The US president vowed to coordinate aid with the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority and not with Hamas, which de facto runs Gaza. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

