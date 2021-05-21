Singapore says airport virus group likely linked to infected passengers







Photograph Photograph: A person wearing a protective gear walks next to a person wearing a face mask and gloves at Singapore Changi Airport following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 30, 2020. REUTERS / Edgar Su / File Photo reuter_tickers

This content was published on May 21, 2021 – 14:25

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A COVID-19 blast at Singapore airport may have initially spread through a workshop that helped an infected family arrive in the country, authorities said on Friday as they further stepped up their testing regime. The airport cluster, which includes about 100 cases, is part of a resurgence of infections in the Asian business center and highlights the challenges of keeping the virus out, despite rigorous testing and quarantine measures for travelers. It is Singapore’s largest active group. The Civil Aviation Regulator and Changi Airport Group in a statement said the test results from a series of staff were similar and were of variant B.1.617, first found in India, suggesting that they “originated from a source common”. “Preliminary investigations indicate that the initial transmission may have occurred through an airport employee who was assisting a family from South Asia,” she said. The family arrived on April 29th. Earlier this month, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said many infected airport staff were working in an area hosting passengers from high-risk countries. Workers may have infected others at airport food outlets, he said. The airport has since tightened measures by siege teams working with arrivals from higher-risk locations. It also separates travelers from different risk profile locations, so they use different immigration rooms, luggage belts and toilets. So far about 90% of aviation workers on the front line have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Authorities on Friday said there would be more evidence for passengers from very high-risk countries and airport employees in higher-risk roles. Variant B.1.617 has been found elsewhere in Singapore, which has recently tightened restrictions. Although Singapore cases are only a fraction of those recorded in neighboring countries, the outbreak follows months of reporting few or no local cases each day. The city-state has registered 190 cases over the past week. Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at Singapore National University, said variant B.1.617 was much more transmissible. “This means that border control and infection prevention strategies, which have previously worked well for the past six months, have proven to be insufficient,” he said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Martin Petty)

