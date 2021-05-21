DAO Idavoll platform announces partnership with Huawei Cloud International





NEW YORK–(WIRE BUSINESS) – Polkadot-based DAO platform Idavoll Network announced its partnership with Huawei, a global communication technology provider. The platform will be integrated into the Huawei Cloud and will become the main blockchain partner for the company, providing advice and technical support for all its future blockchain initiatives. Blockchain is a perfect cloud compiler: it adds an extra layer of security, provides transparency and traceability, and ensures data integrity. Many believe that the merger of these two technologies is the future of digital business transformation. However, previous attempts to combine them met some questions all about the nature of the blockchain. First, decentralized networks have no single point of governance, which created a problem with resolving legal disputes or assuming legislative responsibilities. Second, the lack of interaction between the logbooks made it impossible to build a complete infrastructure around them. And third, the limited scaling of blockchain networks stood in the way of their growth beyond a specific transaction limit. The partnership between Idavoll Network and Huawei Cloud International will facilitate the integration of blockchain technologies in the cloud, enabling a number of valuable features such as increased security and transparency, total data traceability (e.g., who used them, copied or downloaded), the use of intelligent contracts, and one-point governance. Once integrated, users will have the freedom to choose the cloud or region to create and run their DAO services, share event infrastructure between companies, and gain group access to structured, authenticated data within the platform without compromising security using external services. Idavoll software will be available for download in the Huawei market among over 3500 applications and offers from 13000+ industry partners. By addressing key issues of existing blockchain-enabled cloud solutions and ensuring full compatibility of these technologies, Huawei and Idavoll pave the way for both cloud evolution and blockchain adoption. About Idavoll Established in mid-2020, Idavoll Network is the first decentralized platform of the autonomous organization built on the Polkadot 2.0 substrate. Its unique smart contract-based governance solution allows any company to reduce human coordination costs, keep track of financial interactions, resolve disputes with binary results, and more. Moreover, like Polkadot’s parachain, Idavoll creates a space where different blockchains can interact with each other, exchanging data or assets, and achieves easy scaling by spreading transactions across multiple parallel registers.

