The Eiffel Tower will reopen to visitors on July 16 after its longest closure in nearly eight decades due to the coronavirus pandemic. Online bookings will start again early next month.

“After several months of closure, we are looking forward to having our staff and visitors again, of course, a strict compliance with sanitary protocols,” Seven said President Jean-Franois Martins in a statement. Visitor numbers will be limited to 10,000 per day to meet social distancing requirements. All floors of the monument will be accessible to visitors, except for some areas where renovation work is ongoing. Only 50 percent of ordinary numbers will be allowed in elevators. The Eiffel Tower has been undergoing the most extensive repair of its 130-year history to see the best for the 2024 Paris Olympics, including a paint job to give it a clear golden hue. But the painting was suspended after traces of lead were found in existing layers, making it dangerous to continue. The longest closure since World War II The reopening marks the appearance of the 10-ton metal monument since its closure for the longest time since World War II. It closed for more than three months during the first Covid wave in the spring of last year, and then again in the fall. The monument, completed in 1889, typically welcomes about seven million visitors each year, about three-quarters of them from abroad. I will be happy to welcome you again from July 16th!

Please note that online tickets will be available from 1 June. Stay tuned! #EiffelTower – Kulla Eifel (@LaTourEiffel) May 20, 2021

But due to Covid restrictions, he now expects a loss of 70 million euros for 2021, after a loss of 52 million euros last year, forcing him to seek new funding. “We can not absorb the two losing years with our existing capital,” Martins said, adding that he expected the Paris authorities “to help us get through this.” France on Wednesday released restrictions on a return to semi-normalcy after more than six months of Covid-19 curbs. Cafes and restaurants with rooftop terraces or gardens can now offer outdoor dining, under the second phase of a blockchain plan that should culminate in a full reopening of the economy by June 30th. Museums, cinemas and some theaters are also opening after closing for 203 days. Disneyland Paris, another tourist magnet, said Monday it will reopen on June 17th. (with AFP)







