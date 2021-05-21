Man-made fall requires millions of years of healing





Lake Volvi (Greece) is temporarily drying up as a result of over-irrigation for agriculture associated with climate change – one of many examples of a man-made freshwater system. Credit: C. Albrecht (JLU)

A new study shows that the current rate of biodiversity decline in freshwater ecosystems results in competition that in the recent extinction of Cretaceous that killed dinosaurs: the damage that is now being done for decades to centuries could take millions of years to undo. The current biodiversity crisis, often referred to as the sixth mass extinction, is one of the critical challenges we face in the 21st century. Many species are threatened with extinction, mainly as a direct or indirect consequence of human influence. Habitat destruction, climate change, over-exploitation, pollution and invasive species are among the main causes for the Earth’s biodiversity to decline rapidly. To investigate the rate of extinction and to predict recovery times, an international team of evolutionary biologists, paleontologists, geologists and modelers led by Justus Liebig Giessen University compared today’s crisis with the previous, 5th event of mass extinction. This event was the result of an asteroid strike 66 million years ago, wiping out about 76% of all species on the planet, including entire groups of animals such as dinosaurs. Focusing on the freshwater biota, which is among the most endangered in the world, the research team collected a large data set containing 3,387 fossil species and living snails of Europe covering the last 200 million years. Scientists evaluated specification and extinction rates to estimate the speed at which species come and go and predict recovery time. Microcolpia parreyssii (Philippi, 1847), a freshwater snail from a small thermal spring in Romania. The species is flagged as “critically endangered” by the IUCN Red List, but has not been found to live in recent years and may have become extinct in the wild. Credit: Thomas A. Neubauer

The results of the study, which were recently published in the journal Communications Land and environment, are alarming. While already the extinction rate during the 5th mass extinction was significantly higher than previously thought for the freshwater biota, it is drastically overshadowed by the predicted extinction rate of the current extinction event of the 6th mass. On average the predicted scale was three orders of magnitude higher than during the time the dinosaurs became extinct. By 2120, a third of the freshwater species may be extinct. Pyrgulifera matheronii, a freshwater snail common in dinosaur times and extinct along with them. Cretaceous, Hungary. Credit: Mathias Harzhauser, NHM Vienna.

The pace at which we are losing species today is unprecedented and has not been achieved even during major extinction crises in the past. “Species loss involves changes in species communities and, in the long run, it affects entire ecosystems. We rely on functioning freshwater environments to support human health, food and fresh water supply,” says the author. lead of the study, Dr. Thomas A Neubauer. The trend that scientists discovered about the fifth event of mass extinction has another perspective, potentially even more dire for the future. Although the cause of the asteroid’s increasing impact on extinction on the Yucatnn Peninsula in Mexico was a brief event in geological time scales, the extinction rate remained high for approximately five million years. This was followed by an even longer recovery period. It took a total of almost 12 million years until the balance between species of origin and extinction was restored. “Even if our impact on the world’s biota stops today, the rate of extinction is likely to stay high for an extended period of time. Given that the current biodiversity crisis is progressing much faster than the event of mass extinction 66 million years ago first, the recovery period can be even longer, “says Neubauer. “Despite our short existence on Earth, we have ensured that the effects of our actions will outweigh us for millions of years.” Recovery of marine life after the extinction of the dinosaurs More information:

Thomas A. Neubauer et al, The current rate of extinction in European freshwater gastropods far exceeds that of the late Cretaceous mass extinction, Communications Land and environment (2021) DOI: 10.1038 / s43247-021-00167-x







