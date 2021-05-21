Oil jumps but settles for weekly losses in Iran nuclear talks





LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices rose sharply on Friday after three days of losses, but were on track for a weekly drop as investors prepared to return crude Iranian supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made a breakthrough. nuclear deal. Photography Photography: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at Cushing Oil Center in Cushing, Oklahoma, USA April 21, 2020. REUTERS / Drone Base Brent crude oil futures rose $ 1.25, or 1.9%, to $ 66.36 a barrel at 1351 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate was up $ 63.39 a barrel, or $ 1.45, or 2.3 %. Both contracts are on track to fall about 3% a week – their biggest loss since March – as the Iranian president said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on the oil, banking and transportation sectors. of his countries. Iran and world powers have been in talks since April on reviving the 2015 deal, and the European Union official leading the talks said Wednesday he was confident an agreement would be reached. Still, investors remain optimistic about recovering fuel demand this summer as vaccination programs in Europe and the United States would allow more people to travel, although growing cases across parts of Asia are raising concerns. Bets on options over oil prices rising above $ 100 for the Brent contract in December 2021 have risen after surprisingly strong US inflation data in recent weeks, with open interest on calls nearly tripled in May, JPMorgan analysts said. . The banks’ forecast is that Brent will end in 2021 at $ 74. To reach $ 100, demand will need to average above 102.6 million bpd in the third quarter and rise to 103.6 million bpd in the fourth quarter, JPMorgan said, in the absence of any additional OPEC + supply response. He expects Iranian crude and condensate production to rise to 3.2 million barrels per day in December, from about 2.8 million bpd in the first quarter. Barclays expects Brent and WTI oil prices to average $ 66 a barrel and $ 62 a barrel, respectively, this year. It lowered demand estimates for the Emerging Markets region of Asia (formerly China), bringing the risk of further decline if the recent rise in infections continued. Prolonged movement restrictions in the region may somewhat slow demand recovery, but appear unlikely to block it for a sustained period, given the largely positive results of worldwide vaccination programs, he said. Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, David Evans and Louise Heavens

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos