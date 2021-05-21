Explained: What is vaccine tourism; can Indians go out for Covid shots?

A few days ago, reports surfaced about a Dubai-based tour operator offering a 24-day packaging tour from Delhi to Moscow, which included two shots of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine.

The Rs 1.3 lakh tournament package promised 20 days of views across Russia between the two hits. But soon after, the package disappeared from the Arabian Nights Tours website.

Even after some restrictions have to be worked out in advance – including visas and flights from India to Russia – a Delhi-based travel agency has also got into an argument, saying they are considering vaccination packages to Russia. Delha-based Subhash Goyal, a senior member of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), says, Currently, this is not possible as most countries have banned travelers from India after the second wave of COVID-19. However, he adds that whenever restrictions on the ease of travel, tour operators can definitely consider this among other travel offers.

What is vaccine tourism?

Last week, the small center The European Republic of San Marino welcomed its first vaccine tourists a group of four people from Latvia, who drove 26 hours in a pickup truck to get to San Marino, where they became the first visitors to benefit from the Sputnik V Covid-19 microstats holiday package vaccine. Russia and the Maldives are said to be already working on programs to offer people abroad the opportunity to get vaccinated during a visit; Similar offers are also sprouting in the US

In India, the term “vaccine tourism” became popular late last year when reports surfaced by some tour operators offering packages in the US with the added benefit of a vaccine. Meanwhile, South Africans are said to be flying to Zimbabwe, Canadians and South Americans are traveling to the US for hits, while tour operators in Europe are offering trips to Russia for pictures of Sputnik V.

Can Indians get vaccinated?

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel tells Indian Express, “There may not be a need for anyone from India to go abroad for vaccination as all qualified Indians will be vaccinated in the country by the end of this year as well, at the most reasonable levels.” possible.

However, the idea of ​​vaccine tourism is gaining momentum in India. Many Indians who fled to Dubai shortly before the international flight ban took effect last month are reportedly benefiting from the Chinese Sinopharms vaccine in the UAE.

In fact, vaccine tourism is an evolving trend in countries where vaccines are in short supply, or where certain groups are still limited to inoculation. Still, there are only a few countries in the world (parts of the US, Russia, Slovakia, Zimbabwe, etc.) that do not limit their vaccination policy to local residents.

Currently, it is not illegal to travel to a foreign country to be vaccinated if air travel is allowed. In January, Florida made it mandatory for those seeking a vaccine to produce a local residency test. New York City, on the other hand, recently announced a plan to use “vaccine tourism” to increase footprint in the city, offering a kick-off to all foreigners who are from the U.S.

Vaccine passport

Sometimes, vaccine tourism is confused with the vaccine passport, which is a more regulated practice earning currency around the world. Recently, the Seychelles announced that only vaccinated visitors from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have completed two weeks after their second dose are allowed to travel to and enter the island country, with COVID-19 vaccination evidence.

Seychelles had opened its borders to tourists worldwide from March 25, 2021, in light of the country’s aggressive vaccination campaign launched earlier this year. The economy of a small island country on the east coast of Africa is based mainly on tourism. But earlier this week, it restored some restrictions after a sharp rise in cases.

The 27-member European Union (EU) has also decided to allow the entry of fully vaccinated travelers from countries with low infection rates. The EU allows non-essential travel only from seven countries Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Israel, Rwanda and China. Previously, a country had to report infections under the age of 25 per 100,000 people over two weeks to be listed in the green list, now the limit has been increased to 75 infections per 100,000.