Mixed views as Naledi Pandor receives Zim’s foreign minister Frederick Shava

Pretoria – Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor was on Friday receiving her Zimbabwean counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of neighboring countries Dr. Frederick Shava, in Cape Town.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokeswoman Clayson Monyela said Shava was on a working visit to South Africa.

The visit by Minister Shava takes place against the historical and fraternal ties between South Africa and Zimbabwe, which were strengthened during the period of the liberation war against colonialism and apartheid, Monyela said.

He said the two ministers representing Pretoria and Harare are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, continental and international issues of mutual interest.

South Africa and Zimbabwe consolidate their strategic relationship through a Bi-National Commission (BNC), which is a structured bilateral mechanism to coordinate and strengthen bilateral co-operation and partnership between the two countries, Monyela said.

Members of the media were invited for the opening remarks and a photo opportunity at a hotel in Cape Town.

Millions of Zimbabweans are believed to be resident in South Africa, with most of them exchanging between the two countries doing informal trade and business.

Zanu PF South Africa spokesman Kennedy Mandaza told the African News Agency (ANA) that the Shavas tour in South Africa was significant after affirming Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwas was an attempt to re-engage the international community.

We believe that this meeting, if it is to address issues that are critical to our constituency in South Africa, should look at addressing trade and investment policies in order to strengthen the relationships that already exist. We need to look at policies that seek to create an investment environment that is favorable, friendly and mutually beneficial to both countries, Mandaza said.

Another issue of interest that ministers can address is immigration, especially as it relates to border issues, how much better can we ensure to have a one-stop border post and reduce people traveling time.

He said political leaders should consider how to speed up the movement of trucks at the gateway to Africa, at the Beitbridge border crossing.

Leaders should also look at how our people stationed here in South Africa will receive the Covid-19 vaccine. There are still gray areas if the Zimbabwean people here will be vaccinated and when. The issue of Covid-19 should also be looked at, Mandaza said.

However, Shelton Chiyangwa, the South African leader of the Zimbabwean opposition, the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora, said the diplomatic meeting was a waste of time and resources.

We find these ongoing bilateral talks a constant waste of resources if they do not address real issues affecting our people. Zimbabwe is seriously besieged and South Africa continues to show a blind eye to the crisis. We call on Minister Pandor to address human rights violations in the country, Chiyangwa told ANA.

Opposition political players remain persecuted and imprisoned. We challenge Dr. Shava to ensure that the talks bring a positive outcome that will ensure guaranteed security and a better life for our people. Interesting in history and the past is not really in the interest of our people.

He said the Zimbabwean envoy should start investigating Pretoria’s decision on special distribution permits, the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) granted to more than 180,000 Zimbabwean nationals working and doing business across Africa of the South.

Last but not least, we urge Drs. Shava will take the opportunity to engage with the interior minister and the South African government regarding ZEP permits that will expire in December 2021, Chiyangwa said.

We pray and hope that they also open the same opportunity for new applicants of the same, as many Zimbabweans have not benefited from this since 2010 and they remain undocumented in the Republic of SA.

The four-year EPOs were issued effectively from 1 January 2018 and will expire on 31 December 2021. Part of the EPO conditions is that they are not renewed and do not entitle holders to apply for permanent residence, regardless of the period. of residence in South Africa.

On the other hand, Trust Ndlovu, chairman of the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, said he had nothing to write at home about South Africa and Harare’s commitments.

Regarding this bilateral engagement, there are very few things we can read from their engagement, given their historical background. Not much has been done to improve the political, economic and human rights situation in Zimbabwe. Perhaps, they should discuss issues related to the issue of Zimbabwean Exclusion Permits. There are currently thousands and thousands of Zimbabweans stranded in South Africa without knowing what will happen to them regarding the extension of those permits, Ndlovu said.

He said the situation in Beitbridge should also be discussed, where South Africa has opened its borders while Zimbabwe is not open while Zimbabwean people are dependent on buying and trading with South Africa.

African News Agency (ANA)



