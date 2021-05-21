Prince William attacks the BBC for handling Bashir’s interview with Diana

Prince William has launched an unprecedented attack on the BBC to address his allegations in 1995 Panorama interview with his late mother after the BBC apologized for the matter.

The prince, who is second in line to the throne, said on Thursday that Martin Bashir’s interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, had worsened relations between his parents, who separated in 1992 and decided to divorce in 1996, following the broadcast. of the interview.

The prince was speaking after an investigation revealed that Bashir had lied to get an interview with the princess in 1995, using fraudulent methods later covered up by an “extremely ineffective” internal investigation by Lord Tony Hall, who was later became general manager of the broadcaster.

During a visit to Portsmouth on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “obviously concerned” by the findings of the investigation.

He added: “I can only imagine the feelings of the royal family and I very much hope that the BBC will take every possible step to make sure that such a thing never happens again.”

Prince said the deceptive way Bashir took the interview “substantially affected” what his mother said in the interview, in which she said the marriage was “crowded” because of Prince Charles, her husband’s relationship with Camilla, now his wife.

“The interview was a major contribution to the deterioration of my parents’ relationship and has since hurt countless others,” Prince William said in a statement, which he also gave on ITV News, the main rival of BBC.

report in the interview by Lord John Dyson, a former UK Supreme Court judge, was published Thursday and offers a scathing account of using documents forged by Bashir to gain access to the princess, before constantly lying to cover the trail his.

Prince William making his statement released Thursday evening: BBC failures had added to his mother’s ‘fear, paranoia and isolation’ in recent years © PA



The prince said this brought him “indescribable sadness” to know that the BBC’s failures had “contributed significantly” to the “fear, paranoia and isolation” he recalled from his last years with him.

What saddened him most, he continued, was that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns raised for the first time in 1995, his mother, who died in August 1997, would have known he had been deceived.

“It failed not only from a rogue reporter, but from leaders on the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking tough questions,” he said. “It is my firm view that this Panorama the program has no legitimacy and should never be broadcast again. “He effectively established a false narrative which, for more than a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by the BBC and others.”

Robert Buckland, the secretary of justice, said on Friday the “detailed and comprehensive” report showed that it was not just the production team that had committed the initial wrongdoing. Further “wrong” decisions were then made “far beyond the chain” of the organization regarding the behavior of those individuals.

Buckland told the BBC that it was now up to the government to consider the issues raised in the report. “The government needs to look very carefully to see if the BBC governance needs reform in light of these devastating findings,” he said.

[Diana] was failed not only by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way instead of asking tough questions

Even after a quarter of a century, the official investigation is a blow to the reputation of the UK national public service broadcaster and some of its current and former senior executives.

Diana’s interview with Bashir, broadcast by the main corporate investigation program, became one of the greatest teams of the era. It included her remark, “we were three in this marriage, so it was a little crowded,” a reference to her husband Prince Charles’s relationship with the woman he would later marry, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Bashir, according to the investigation, forged bank statements and told them to Diana Charles’s brother, Earl Spencer, convincing him to help Bashir gain access to her. Documents suggested that members of the royal family had been paid to keep the princess under surveillance.

Bashir, who resigned from the corporation last week, said the forgery of documents was “an action I deeply regret” but insisted it had “no impact” on Diana’s decision to attend.

Dyson’s findings are highly critical of Hall and his part in a 1996 internal investigation into Bashir’s conduct, which concluded that Bashir was an “honest and respectable man.” Dyson said that by failing to challenge Bashir’s “serious and unexplained lies”, he neglected to check his account with Spencer.

Hall was the managing director of current news and affairs at the time of the internal investigation and continued to run the BBC for seven years until his resignation last year. He remains chairman of the National Gallery.

Dyson reveals that Hall “could not have reached the conclusion” that Bashir was sincere. He also rejects the BBC’s claim that there was no concealment of wrongdoing in its reporting and in answering questions from outside journalists.

“Without justification, the BBC did not achieve high standards of integrity and transparency,” Dyson wrote.

Hall apologized Thursday and said “in the background” there were other steps “we could and should have taken”.

“I was wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt,” he added.

Recommended

Lord John Birt, the BBC’s managing director at the time of the interview, said it was now clear there was a “rogue reporter” in Panorama who “fabricated a detailed, detailed but completely false account of his relationship with Earl Spencer and Diana, Princess of Wales.”

“This is a shocking stain on the BBC’s ongoing commitment to honest journalism; and it is a matter of the greatest regret that it took 25 years for the full truth to be revealed, “he added.

Tim Davie, Hall’s successor as general manager, acknowledged that the BBC “did not achieve much of what audiences were entitled to expect”.

“The BBC should have made greater efforts to reach the end of what happened at the time and be more transparent about what it knew,” he said. “While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers it today. ”

Additional reporting by Jim Pickard