Five FSU students awarded prestigious foreign language scholarships

Five Florida State University students have won coveted scholarships to further their study of foreign languages ​​that are considered critical to the interests and economic prosperity of the United States.

FSU students took home three Boren Awards, which are offered through an initiative of the National Security Education Program and three Critical Language Scholarships (CLS), offered through the U.S. Department of State Office of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

One student, Nick Hearing, won both a Boren Award and a Critical Language Scholarship.

Boren prices provide funding for studies abroad for 25 weeks to one year in areas of the world critical to U.S. national security. Winners are entitled to increase to $ 25,000 funding, depending on duration abroad.

CLS winners usually participate or summer studied abroad program, por due to travel constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, most CLS institutes for summer 2021 will be offered as virtual programs. The CLS program bills itself as providing rigorous academic guidance in 15 languages ​​that are critical to America’s national security and economic prosperity. CLS participants are civic ambassadors, who share American values ​​and promote American influence abroad.

Josh Stanek, associate director of the National Scholarship Office said he was proud of everything applicants for CLS and Boren awards.

Each of them place a great effort to consider their long–long-term goals when designing these applications many of which cost over two months to process, he said. This investment of time and thought is a quick step considering the circumstances surrounding applying for international opportunities in the fall of 2020 and the start of spring 2021. I am excited for our recipients who are certainly at the height of the difficult task and experience with much impact, in which they are invited to participate with each of these awards.

The winners are:

Nicholas Hearing, a Senior Presidential Scientist majoring in international affairs and economics from Tampa, won a CLS and Boren Scholarship. His CLS will be completed practically with the College of Humanities and Sciences of Northeastern Normal University (CHSNENU) in Changchun, China. For his Boren Award, Hearing hopes to spend nearly a year in Taipei, Taiwan, studying Mandarin.

I am honored to have received the CLS and Boren scholarships, Hearing said. My interest in mandarin stems from my time spent in China practicing at the American Consulate in Shanghai and from my focus in China on my academic studies and honorary thesis.

After his time in Taipei, Hearing will pursue a master’s in international relations at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, DC He hopes to work in the U.S. Foreign Service.

Simon Velasco, a bachelor of political science and international affairs from Miami, is scheduled to graduate in the summer of 2022. Velasco received a Boren Scholarship to study Turkish in hopes of doing so while in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Velasco said getting the scholarship is a big step towards him the ultimate goal of work in the US State Service.

In the globalized world we live in now we always have to depend on other countries, he said. Now, more than ever, diplomacy is an important factor in our world.

Eric Feely, a major in Middle Eastern studies from Tallahassee, won a Boren Award, which he will use to study the Arabic language and culture. He hopes this will lead him to Amman, Jordan, and ultimately, a career putting this knowledge to use US interests in the public or private sector.

Winning Boren is changing lives, he said. Having this opportunity has put me on the right path to other opportunities. Without it, this simply would not be possible.

mEGA McLaughlin, an elderly man from Tampa, is working for dual degrees in international affairs and political science. McLauglin won a Critical Language Scholarship and will study Arabic, which will be her third language after English and French.

McLaughlin said her pursuit of Arabic will see her REQUEST study opportunities in Morocco. For now, that trip will have to wait, but that has not dampened his enthusiasm.

Learning that it will be virtual can be seen as a downside, but when you think, in the grand scheme of things, what this program offers, graduates, networking opportunities, and just being more confident in yourself and capable of my arabic, is an opportunity you can not miss. I’m excited to get inside.

Suzan Elzawahry, who received a CLS to study Turkish, recently graduated with a degree in international affairs and a minor in urban planning. The Panamanian city dweller will return to FSU this fall to check out more courses of interest to her.

For more information on national scholarships and awards, visit onf.fsu.edu.