‘Royal Barge’ Bizliner Power Tested by Pandemic

Extremely large cabin sizes, a traditional feature of the business aircraft market in the Middle East, AIN attempted to assess opinion on whether there has been a regional decline in aircraft types due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Delegations of the Traditional Royal Family and government delegations have in the past attempted to travel in size, giving rise to this phenomenon called “royal barge businessmen”.

While the pandemic has placed more emphasis on “travel” than “style travel” on which high-level delegations enroll, there seems to be evidence that it will take more than a pandemic to remove configured VIP aircraft in favor of – ordinary traditional business aircraft.

Simon Davies – sales director for the UK, Middle East, Africa, Turkey, India and Eastern Canada at Global Jet Capital – said the vast majority of business jets in the region were what could be described as traditional business jets.

“While a lot of great jewelry is in the Middle East, most of those purchases had to do with the government or the needs of the ruling family, and these planes are not taken every year,” he said. “It is challenging to say whether there has been any significant displacement from these units to smaller aircraft types.

“We have noticed some interest from some of these units to add more traditional business aircraft to their fleet. However, this was not always at the expense of the largest type of aircraft already in their fleet. Given the magnitude of traveling enthusiasm for members of the ruling or ruling family, there will always be a demand for businessmen in the region. “

Jeffrey Emmenis, a partner at Vertis Aviation in Switzerland, chose to refer to the debate by looking at the market in Africa as well as the Middle East. “There has been a seismic shift,” he said. “We started the business around Boeing BBJs and Airbus ACJs.

“We are seeing more clients in the Middle East and Africa using those planes, but on official head of state trips and government and diplomatic missions, because the airline industry has been absolutely destroyed within Africa. It was never well connected, “But it was operated by Ethiopia and Kenya Airways, and now effectively, South African Airways. Now we see a change with those people, where they would prefer smaller budgets and traditional business jets than executive jets.”

“They have recently seen less VVIP in the region, flying, in general,” said Mohammed Husary, co-owner, founder and executive president of UAS International Travel Support. “Our clients have precise standards when it comes to comfort, and I do not see them compromising.”

Hamish Harding, chairman of Action Aviation in Dubai, believes that the larger categories of business aircraft are paving the way for the smarter ones. “We’re really seeing it,” he said. “We see some businessmen being sold now in the region and less demand for really big planes. Undoubtedly, Saudi Arabia was the heart of it all. The whole region seems to be less interested in very large business jets. There is more demand for Gulfstreams of this world, or Globals, Challengers and Legacys. “

In the card market, the argument can be more of a matter of long-range, super-large, large or super-medium business aircraft.

Sameer Hdairis, responsible manager for Arab Wings in Amman, Jordan, said he had not seen the size of the plane affected by Covid. “I have not seen any reduction in size. We have definitely noticed an increase in the demand for charter flights due to the problems that the airlines are experiencing. I have seen, say, newcomers traveling in business class, or first class, who have begun to see the need to buy airplanes or use the airplane card.

“I have noticed certain businessmen buying premeditated planes due to the lack of commercial flights to meet their needs. Wings Arab has added two aircraft over the past year. I think there will be more demand for premeditated aircraft. “

Hdairis had seen that the aircraft rating metric changed. “There are two results in this regard. “On the one hand, for the owners of more expensive aircraft, if their business or industry was negatively affected, they would sell their aircraft and prices would fall sharply,” he said. On the other hand, I noticed that the Challenger 604s, Legacy 600s, and 650s retained their value, and in some cases these increased due to demand. “

Mark Hardman, CEO of RightJet in Dubai, noted that the choice of aircraft charter type was more aware of the price below Covid. “The market is currently driven by super prices. “It depends on the client’s profile whether they are seeing a small, medium, or large aircraft, or a bizliner,” he said.

“We’re looking at leisure and business travel, but … with the exception of certain routes like Dubai, Seychelles, Turkey and the Maldives, pleasure travel is not a pleasure at the moment. Most people are traveling for a compelling reason. . “

When it comes to kings and government delegations, Hardman questions whether they are traveling at full capacity at the moment. While he thinks not, some activity is being seen.

“How price sensitive is the card market?” “There are plenty of new entrants to the market who were used to traveling for business or first,” he said. If you are traveling with a group of people [and considering a business jet], you probably won’t be too surprised by the chartering price of an aircraft. However, if it is only one passenger, then the price is much higher than the first class. “

People on the shopping side were used to shopping around. “We’ve seen quite a bit of this, where a lot of intermediaries have been contacted and where there are parties working on the same trip,” he said. “This is good, but it is not very efficient and usually does not lead to better prices. I believe that the market, within certain sectors, is strong, but still very price driven. “

Asked if businessmen had gathered about size and price considerations in the past 12 months, Paras Dhamecha, managing director of the Empire Aviation Group (EAG) in Dubai, said: “No, the biggest planes are not necessarily gone. The smallest aircraft in our fleet is the Hawker 900XP and our charter fleet runs from Legacy to Global, and [Gulfstream] G650. ”

From time to time, EAG still receives requests for larger businessmen, but many sites are currently closed. “Will anything change when things open up? “I do not really think so,” he said.

“People will get on those planes and go where they need to go. We have not seen any problems, in terms of people looking at the price when they know what they want to do with these planes, who serve a very regular clientele that spends a lot of money flying around the world. ”