US in the news: Morgan Stanley names co-presidents





People move Morgan Stanley The American banking giant has promoted Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein as co-presidents. Pick runs Morgan Stanleys ‘institutional securities business and will now also be responsible for Morgan Stanleys’ international operations and will become the firm’s co-head of strategy and execution. Saperstein runs the Morgan Stanleys asset management business and will now be responsible for all asset management channels, including financial advisors, E * TRADE and Morgan Stanley at Work. He will also take responsibility for marketing globally. Dan Simkowitz, head of investment management, will also be co-heading the firm’s strategy and execution. Jonathan Pruzan, currently chief financial officer, will become chief operating officer. Sharon Yeshaya, the current head of investor relations, will replace Pruzan as chief financial officer. Shelley OConnor, who currently heads US bank Morgan Stanleys, will become a Morgan Stanley vice president and foreign affairs chief. Mike Pizzi will become the head of American banks and will report to Pruzan. Mather Group The asset management firm has named Joan Rockey as chief financial officer. Rockey joins TMG from Cerity Partners, where he was a partner and chief financial officer for the past year. BNY Mellon Asset Management The asset manager has hired Chad Van Den Top as a senior client strategist. He joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Northern Trust, where he was a wealth strategist in San Francisco. UBS Private Asset Management Financial advisers John Farrell and Joel East have joined the firm in Fort Worth, Texas. They join UBS as a team after being advisors to JP Morgans Private Bank. Rockefeller Capital Management The financial services firm has hired Knowlton, Knowlton, & Larsen as its first private wealth team based in Boston, Massachusetts. Knowlton, Knowlton and Larsen include: Laurence Knowlton, managing director and private property advisor;

Griffin Knowlton, senior vice president and private wealth adviser; AND

Wyatt Larsen, managing director and private property advisor. The group also includes Jennifer Pearson, vice president and private wealth analyst, and Sophia Morgan, vice president and private wealth analyst. The team is joined by UBS. Wilmington Faith Robert Bridges Jr. has been promoted to Managing Director and Senior Investment Advisor. Previously, he was a senior investment advisor at the New Yorkton Trust office in New York. M&A Edelman Financial Engines The independent financial planning and investment management firm has bought Viridian Advisors for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, Viridian manages over $ 846 million ($ 600 million, $ 694 million) for more than 800 clients. Adriel Tam, chief executive of Viridian Advisors will join Edelman Financial Engines as head of its tax practice.













