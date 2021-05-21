New Word Defining the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In their face, these statements are not extraordinary. Why does the United States not support freedom, prosperity, and democracy for Israelis and Palestinians alike? For close observers of U.S. policy on the issue, however, one word has stood out in particular.

All of a sudden, and I mean all of a sudden, the word equal is appearing in [President Bidens] told me the rhetoric and rhetoric of Secretary of State Martin Indyk, a prominent collaborator on the Council on Foreign Relations who previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Israel and Barack Obama’s special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. Brand new.

Looking back at the speeches of former US presidents on this issue, I found few uses of the word (an address, by George W. Bush in 2002, mark that men and women around the globe have an equal right to the benefits of democratic government, although he did not single out the Palestinians). While it is difficult to know exactly what the Biden administration means by the State Department did not respond to a request for commentIndyk offered a theory: I think it is a reflection of the pressure they have from progressives pushing this concept of rights equal as one thing the United States should focus on now.

Indyk is not the only person I spoke to who noticed the word equal appearing more and more in the American language for that matter. Yousef Munayyer, a non-resident associate at the Arab Center in Washington, DC, and a close observer of the conflict, told me that while its use may be unclear, equal however it signals a shift from a focus on a political solution to a focus on human rights. What they had begun to see a shift towards this is [the conflict is] not just volatile, Munayyer said. Alsoshte also unacceptable. This is the direction it is going, and they are trying to find language now to help navigate that shift.

Although the US has long advocated a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, they have never done so explicitly on the basis of equality. After all, the two sides are not completely equal in the eyes of the US. Israel is a staunch ally and recipient of nearly $ 4 billion in US military aid each year. The Palestinians receive $ 235 million, despite this aid is not stable. Presidents since Harry Truman, who was the first to know Israel after its creation in 1948, have stressed the importance of the US-Israel alliance. Support for Palestinian self-determination came later, but the people who express that support never went beyond it.

As long as Washington talks about Palestinian rights, it is almost always in the language of the states, in particular, a state based on the 1967 borders of Israel, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Supporting a two-state solution with these parameters is a long-standing U.S. policy, though that support is not as partisan as it once was: The Trump administration said it was committed to a two-state solution, but also worked to undermine it by decided to relocate the US Embassy in Jerusalem and making a blind eye towards the voice of expanding solutions that are both seen as right-wing pro-Israel governments, or at least pro-Israelis. And while Democrats continue to support two states in principle, Biden has shown there are no plans to follow the framework in practice. Had it not been for this latest wave of violence, it is unlikely that the White House would have felt the need to deal with this issue at all.