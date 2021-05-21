International star Camilo Brings “Tour Man Miss” predicted in the United States





Before arriving in the state, the “Miss Manos Tour” will begin this July at Spain, with tickets sold out in less than six hours since they went on sale last Friday. An unprecedented fact is that this is Camilo’s first tour, which represents something extraordinary for him and his legion of fans, La Tribu, who have patiently waited for two years to see him live.

“The first component of what makes this tour so special is the expectation that I have to go out for the first time to meet face to face with people who have found happiness in my music, especially during the complex moments it has bring this pandemic.looking each other in the eye for the first time and singing together those songs that have become hymns of hope and light both to La Tribu and to myself is something I have dreamed of for a long time. very happy and grateful that it will finally become a reality, ” tha Camilo. Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY nominee, will perform with his band, all hits from his two platinum certified albums For the first time AND My hands including “Tutu”, “For the first time, “” Favorite “,”The life of Rico“,” “Expensive clothes”, “BEB”, “Millions” and many others. Presented by entertainment, marketing and media company Loud And Live, the highly anticipated tour will take place in major cities across the country, including Miami, New York, Dallas, Houston, and Angels. “It is an honor for us to be able to collaborate with one of the most recognizable and talented Latin artists of the moment and we are grateful for the trust he has given us as he begins his first tour,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. “We are excited to be able to bring this experience to the entire Tribune for the first time and look forward to putting an unparalleled passion and dedication to making this an unforgettable experience for all of its fans.” , “ Albareda added. Camilo’s “Miss Manos Tour” meetings: DATE town DECISION 10/22/2021 Miami, FL Fillmore 10/24/2021 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy 29/10/2021 Chicago, IL Rosonte Theater 10/31/2021 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando 11/6/2021 Washington DC EagleBank Arena 11/7/2021 New York, NY City Hall 11/10/2021 Houston, TX Cullen Performance Hall 11/12/2021 El Paso, Texas Plaza Theater 13/11/2021 Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie 11/14/2021 McAllen, TX McAllen Center for the Performing Arts 19/11/2021 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by The Bay 20/11/2021 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theater 21/11/2021 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic General sale: Friday, May 21st IN 10:00 a.m. local time through ticketmaster.com and camilolatribu.com. About Camilo

Armored with impeccable writing skills and intuitive sensibility, Camilo, born in Medellin Colombia, is considered one of the biggest exponents of the new Pop of his generation, with more than 11 billion views and broadcasts on all digital platforms worldwide. Prior to his debut and overwhelming international success, he wrote numerous hits for artists such as Becky G y Natti Natasha (“Sin Pijama”), Estreo Bomb (“Internacionales”), Mau y Ricky y Karol G (“Mi Mala”). ), Sebastian Yatra y Mau y Ricky (“Ya No Tiene Novio”) and Bad Bunny (“Si Estuvisemos Juntos”), among many others. In addition to his hits featuring international superstars such as Shakira, Pedro Cap, Pablo Alborn, El Alfa and Los Dos Carnales, Camilo has featured in many songs by some of today’s best artists, including Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Kany Garca, and Dani Martin. Camilo has been honored with some of the most important awards in the field of music, including Latin GRAMMY, American GRAMMY nomination (2021), five Premio Lo Nuestro (USA), an American Music Award (USA), Los 40 Awards (Spain), Our Land Price (Colombia), Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (Latin America) and a Quiero award (Argentina), among others. About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company that integrates music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami and introduced in United States, Europe AND Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by her passion for creating engaging experiences for global audiences. Follow Camilo:

