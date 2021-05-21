International
Princes William and Harry criticize the BBC for Diana’s ‘deceptive’ interview
British Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and British Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession of British Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, April 17, 2021
GRANT Grant | AFP | Getty Images
LONDONR Britain’s Prince William has sharply criticized the BBC for the failure of his late mother, Princess Diana, saying the deceptive way a journalist on the British broadcaster secured an exclusive interview with him in 1995 increased her feelings of isolation and worsened her relationship. to his parents.
In a separate statement issued at the same time Thursday, Prince Harry blamed a toxic media culture for his mother’s death.
William and Harry’s comments came shortly after an investigation revealed that BBC journalist Martin Bashir had used duplicate means to win an interview with Diana and that the broadcaster had since sought to cover it up.
Diana died in a car accident in Paris at the age of 36 in 1997. Two years ago, during a sensational BBC “Panorama” interview, more than 20 million people watched as Diana shared details of her marriage to Prince Charles , heir to the throne.
“It’s my view that the deceptive way the interview was conducted had a profound effect on what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to the deterioration of my parents’ relationship and has since harmed countless others,” William said. The Duke of Cambridge in a statement late Thursday.
“It brings indescribable sadness when it is known that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to the fear, paranoia and isolation I remember from those last years with it,” he added.
Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana at Kensington Palace for the Panorama television program.
Tim Graham | Historical Corbis | Getty Images
Late last year, the BBC launched an investigation into allegations by Diana’s brother Charles Spencer that he had been tricked into introducing him to Bashir. The findings of the investigation, led by former senior judge John Dyson, revealed that Bashir had ordered fake bank statements from a graphic designer who worked for the BBC.
They allegedly showed banking transactions by suggesting that Diana was being eavesdropped on by security services and that two old aides were being paid to give stories about her. The BBC said the investigation revealed that Bashir “showed the false documents to Earl Spencer, to gain his trust so he would introduce Bashir to Diana. “He said that Bashiri constantly lied to his bosses about the way the interview was conducted, while the senior figures on the broadcaster were said to have failed to carefully examine his version of events.
Bashir has apologized for the false statements. However, he also said he stood by the testimony he gave 25 years ago and most recently, claiming that the bank statements “had no effect” on Diana’s choice to participate in the interview.
The BBC said it had written to Buckingham Palace to apologize.
‘They let the public go’
“The effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took his life,” Harry said in a separate statement.
“For those who have taken some form of responsibility, thank you for having it. This is the first step towards justice and truth,” he continued. “However, what worries me deeply is that practices like these and even worse are still prevalent today. Then, and now, it is greater than an outlet, a network or a publication.”
Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, withdrew from their roles as royals working early last year, citing hostility from the British tabloid press from which they said Buckingham Palace had failed to protect them.
“She was failed not only by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way instead of asking tough questions,” William said of his mother.
“These failures, identified by investigative journalists, not only ruin my mother, and my family; they also demean the public,” he added.
