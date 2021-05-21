International
The number of billionaires in the UK reached a new record during the Covid crisis Rich lists
Britain set a record number of billionaires during the coronavirus pandemic as wealth grew despite a year of economic turmoil, calling on the government to raise taxes on the ultra-rich.
There are 171 billionaires in the UK, 24 more than a year ago, according to an annual ranking compiled by the Sunday Times. It was the highest number in 33 years of the rich newspaper list, as the combined wealth of billionaires in Britain increased by more than one-fifth.
The richest person on the list is Sir Len Blavatnik, a Ukrainian-born businessman who made his money from energy and aluminum groups in the former Soviet Union. He previously topped the list in 2015.
However, Blavatniks’s $ 23 billion increase over the past 12 months was largely due to his investment in the Warner Music label, which sailed the New Yorker’s Nasdaq stock market in June. Blavatnik, 63, who is a U.S.-UK dual national after giving up his Russian passport, increased his fortune by $ 7.2 billion during 2020, the Sunday Times found.
Property tycoons David and Simon Reuben were ranked as the second richest Britains, with a combined fortune of $ 21.5 billion. Rupert Murdoch, owner of the Sunday Times and other media interests, was not involved based on the fact that he is based in the US, but his $ 23.5 billion fortune, according to Forbes, would put him third.
The bosses of British online retailers Ocado, Boohoo, The Hut Group (THG) and Asos all benefited from huge increases in their wealth as spending for closed consumers migrated online.
The profits reaped by the billionaire class came in a year that the government was forced to intervene to pay the salaries of millions of Britons, financed by unprecedented lending in peacetime. At the same time governments and central banks have intervened with major fiscal and monetary interventions that have supported and in many cases increased the assets of the rich.
Various assets have sparked outrage and called for urgent tax reform of the wealthy. Some have also called for unexpected targeted taxes from those individuals and companies that have benefited most from the pandemic in the UK and beyond, including US tech companies.
The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), a progressive think tank, said the findings highlighted how the UK and global tax systems benefit the wealthy. He has called for increased taxes on property income, including taxes on capital gains, land and inheritance.
George Dibb, head of the IPPRs Center for Economic Justice, said: “There is a massive structural flaw in the economy that whatever the economic shock, the richer get richer.
If we were to put the whole economy into recovery and leave no one and nowhere behind, we need to change that. Societies that are so unequal are bad for everyone, and policymakers need to address this dangerous gap, or risk people losing faith in our economy and democracy.
Luke Hildyard, CEO of the think tank of the High Payments Center, said the data highlighted the huge rise in living standards and public services we can achieve by taxing the people on this list more effectively and making them pay their workers more.
Elsewhere on the list, in recent years the richest person, the fortune of the inventor of the vacuum cleaner James Dyson, increased by 100 million to 16.3 billion. However, he was caught up in the joyous uplifts by Blavatnik, the Reuben brothers and the Hindu brothers, whose van production and oil interests were forcibly returned during the pandemic.
The biggest jump in wealth was recorded by steel mogul Lakshmi Mittal himself the richest former Britons after booming in the metals market to spur economic recovery helped his company retreat.
The richest woman who made the most of her fortune was Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, with a fortune of $ 12 billion despite inheriting a stake in the Heineken beer company. The net worth of Denise Coates, the founder of the gambling firm Bet365, was estimated at 8.4 billion.
Among the notable new entrants to the list was Denis Sverdlov, the founder of the Arrival electric van startup, whose share is worth $ 6.2 billion.
The pandemic caused a significant reorientation of wealth away from retailers and towards online companies suitable for the blockchain economy.
Retailer Philip Day was previously listed as a billionaire, but he did not make the 250 richest people after his Peacocks chain fell into administration and he sold the Edinburgh Wool Mill. The net worth of Sir Philip Green and his wife sank to 20 million, though it remained at 910 million despite the eventual dissolution of their Arcadia empire.
The first 10
The 10 richest people in the country, according to the rich list of the Sunday Times, are:
Sir Leonard Blavatnik (formerly 4th) 23 billion (more than 7.2 billion) heavy industry and media
David and Simon Reuben (= 2nd) 21.46 billion (more than 5.5 billion) property and internet
Sri and Gopi Hindu and family (= 2nd) 17 billion (1 billion ALL) industry and finance
Sir James Dyson and family (first) 16.3 billion (over 100 million) electrical goods
Lakshmi Mittal and family (19) 14.68 billion (more than 7.9 billion) steel
Mining and investment Alisher Usmanov (7th) 13.4 billion (more than 1.7 billion)
Inheritance and investment of Kirsten and Jorn Rausing (6th) 13 billion (more than 900 million)
Roman Abramovich (12) ALL 12.1 billion (ALL 1.9 billion) and industry
The legacy of Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho (9th) 12 billion (1.7 billion more)
Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family (8th) 11 billion (height 470 million) retail
