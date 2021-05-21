International
Government extends flight ban from India, Pakistan until June 21
Canada has extended its ban on direct flights from India and Pakistan until June 21 to help control the spread of new variants of the new coronavirus.
The previous 30-day ban, first imposed on April 22, was set to expire on Saturday.
Cargo flights will still be allowed in order to maintain deliveries of essential supplies, such as vaccines and personal protective equipment.
“The Minister of Transport is of the opinion that it is necessary for aviation safety and the protection of the public,” said a notice to the planes, or NOTAM, to stop direct passenger air traffic from those countries.
The ban applies to direct flights from both countries. Passengers can still fly to Canada from India or Pakistan arriving in a third country. They will need to produce a negative result on a COVID-19 test taken at their last point of departure before being allowed to enter Canada.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra confirmed the news at a pandemic government meeting on Friday.
Alghabra said the restriction was put in place “based on public health advice to reduce the risk of importing COVID-19 and its variants”.
“I can say that we have seen a significant reduction in the number of positive COVID-19 cases coming from international flights since this restriction was imposed,” he said.
He added that the government will continue to adjust border restrictions as conditions change.
Last week, Air Canada proactively extended the flight ban from India pending government announcement.
Air Canada does not fly to Pakistan.
All travelers arriving in Canada by land or air must show a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for two weeks; some exceptions are made for essential workers. Air passengers must quarantine for up to three days at an approved hotel while awaiting COVID-19 test results and must test again eight days after arrival.
Concerns about the variant
According to epidemiological data from the Canadian Public Health Agency, only 0.6 percent of all air travelers entering Canada were found to be COVID-19-positive at the end of the week. As of May 8, the latest data available.
All air travelers who come positive for the virus test undergo complete genome sequences to identify the variant.
Variant B.1.617 first identified in India at the end of last year which is setting a record increase in new cases in that country has been found in Canada.
“We know there have been cases detected in provinces and territories and there may be some early signs that we already have a community broadcast,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top public health official, at a news conference on May 14.
“This variant shows increased transmissibility … Measures would be taken to manage the transmission of this variant as we have for other variants.”
India has become a global hotspot for coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the country reported more deaths from coronaviruses in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, as infections continued to spread through rural areas with weak health systems.
The country’s health ministry reported a record 4,529 deaths, bringing India’s confirmed death toll to 283,248. It also reported 267,334 new infections as daily cases remained below 300,000 for the third day in a row. The figures are almost certainly under account.
Last week, the World Health Organization said variant B.1.617 was being classified as a variant of global concern.
