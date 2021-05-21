Malawi Mumbaistan: In the eye of the cyclone

This Monday, the head of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Iqbal Singh Chahal woke up at his usual 6 o’clock in the morning at his official official house on Carmichael Street with trees, but despite his bold environment, the senior bureaucrat was cautious.

Four days ago he had received a warning from the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) about the very heavy cyclone Tauktae that was approaching Mumbai that day. Chahal, who trusts his father an Army officer for his ethics of never leaving anything to chance, had immediately called a meeting with his old colleagues where standard operating procedures (PSO) had been set for him. deal with floods, tree falls and damage to life and property.

The next day, in a four-hour meeting convened by Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray, these preparations were reviewed and refined. As an ample precaution, it was decided to close the sea and airport link and relocate all 580 Covid patients from hospitals.

As soon as he woke up, Chahal started receiving half-hour updates from his colleagues. Then, at 8am he set off on his lap to assess the situation himself, first stopping at Worli Koliwada, then Bandra and Andheri.

At 11.30 he returned again to the BMC headquarters, from where he began to monitor developments on the mammoth screen in the central control room next to his office. Its 5,500 camera feeds gave it a real-time, favorable view of the situation being developed. Despite the gathering storm, things seemed under control, except for a slight hiccup at 6pm when he received a red alert that an 18-kilometer-thick cloud had appeared over Mumbai. Fortunately, the crisis was managed and at 11:00 a.m., realizing that the worst was over, the father of three returned home.

Despite a wind speed of 130km and the highest rainfall recorded since 1948, there was not a single fatality in the entire 406-square-kilometer BMC area with a population of 16 million, he said when we spoke the next day.

Most importantly, the decision to move the 580 Covid patents had been a decisive one as there had been significant damage and flooding at the jumbo centers.

Extreme challenges and disasters are not unknown to Chahal, who has the difference to clear his IAS entrance exam on his first test at the age of 22 years. Check out his first month as Mumbai municipal commissioner: When he took office on May 8 last year, the city was shaking from the onslaught of the first wave of the pandemic; positivity was at an all-time high, with Dharavi on fire and corpses found on roadways and dividing roads.

My friends and relatives texted me on WhatsApp asking if they should congratulate or make commissions, as I had inherited a deadly situation in what was considered the hardest job in the country, he said.

A younger man would have been shocked, but not Chahal a national level swimmer, half marathon runner and yoga practitioner.

Realizing that Mumbais 3,700 beds would be unfit enough to serve the expected demand, Chahal managed to persuade the CEOs of private hospitals to hand over 80% of their beds, telling them that their short-term trade losses would not were nothing compared to the long-term pain of losing a base of the future medical tourism industry. Their compliance had immediately brought the number of beds to nearly 9,000. At the same time, with support from Thackeray, whom he praises for his visionary, empowering leadership, he called for the construction of eight new jumbo centers across the city, bringing the number of beds to a staggering 23,000.

It was in the same month that Chahal made the controversial decision to remove the Covid BMC central control room and instead set up war chambers in 24 city neighborhoods a decision that gave him much criticism.

Every day until 19:00, when about 1,500 patients would be informed by laboratories that they were Covid positive that would generate about 10 panic calls each, he explained. Our 30-line control room will collapse between 7pm and 9pm after their attack of 15,000 phone calls. Then, the media and the opposition would start broadcasting that Mumbai’s health system had collapsed creating more panic, he says.

The other move of the Chahals was even more controversial. He decided to abolish direct communication between laboratories and positive patients, making Mumbai the first city in the country to do so. The plan was for the daily results of the cities to be fed by the labs into a software that would share the list. If 10,000 cases came in one day, they were divided into approximately 400 cases for each ward, and with each war room having 10 panels, each doctor would receive about 40 names, of which 80% would be asymptomatic, seeking the separation of only seven to eight beds, he says.

But the plan would only work if Chahal found 1,000 doctors to run those panels. Overnight, he enrolled medical practitioners from all over Maharashtra. We increased their salary by 11,000 to The 50,000 decision for that money was not a problem. And they were accommodated in five-star hotels, with free dormitories and accommodation, within walking distance of their war rooms, he said, adding, and they worked extremely well.

With all this in place, Chahal began to take control of the pandemic outside Mumbai control. Dharavi was the first to benefit from his strategy, attracting international attention and gaining ratings from the WHO when his level of positivity plummeted.

Chahal further explained this pursuit of the patient approach of the now well-known Mumbai model, Once the doctors in the war rooms received the confirmation of the positive patients, they would visit them in their homes, check their markers and find them a suitable hospital bed for treatment. The same ambulance would then transport them to the hospital, where a subsidized universal rate was organized.

Sangitaa Advani, founder-director of the Shakti Skill Institute, is one of the many beneficiaries of this strategy. When her family members tested positive, they were pleasantly surprised when they received daily phone calls from BMC doctors asking about their condition. Moreover, she said, They were always polite, professional and caring. The effectiveness of the Chahals plan was further tested when one Sunday the oxygen level of Advanis staff member began to fall alarmingly. Recalling the episode, she describes it as a miracle. Within 20 minutes, BMC had dispatched a well-equipped Covid ambulance and transported the patient to a jumbo center. That was not all. Once admitted, the patient became calm and received food and nutritional medication on time. Most importantly, he received thoughtful, thoughtful human care from the entire medical team, Advani said.

For an organization known for being at the bottom of cities ’anger over its apathy and inefficiency, this certification, shared by many, is perhaps among the greatest achievements of Chahal and Thackerays.

But while Mumbai’s success in treating Covid-19 has earned praise and new cases are in almost three figures, a devastating tragedy is unfolding across the country as the pandemic wreaks havoc across rural India, home to 70% of the population. population of India. This increase has been marked by appalling shortages of hospital beds, oxygen and medicine, and media reports of hundreds of corpses swimming in the Ganges and thousands of unmarked graves. What is worse is that many suspect that there is a deliberate attempt to underestimate and underestimate the size of the victims.

It seems like we are saying that these people did not matter much to us when they were alive, and they do not matter now that they are dead, said Dr Rajesh Parikh, one of the authors of Coronavirus: What You Need to Know About the Global Pandemic, adding that future generations will regard it as a genocide as shameful as the Holocaust.

Who will come to the aid of India’s rural poor in their extraordinary hour of need? Who will save the loved ones of these simple, courageous men and women from death, one by one?

When he was named head of the BMC, Chahal recalls thinking, A pandemic like this comes once in a century. Hundreds of years before me and a hundred years after me, no municipal commissioner will have this opportunity to serve humanity and save thousands of lives. Maybe I am the blessed chosen by God.

If only mother Chahals had given birth to a hundred others like him.