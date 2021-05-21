Madagascar: Urgent humanitarian intervention needed as millions face starvation over devastating famine

With more than a million people starving because of the devastating famine that is currently devastating southern Madagascar, donors, foreign governments and regional leaders need to step up aid efforts to avert a possible human rights crisis. said Amnesty International.

As the country experiences its worst drought in 40 years, two United Nations agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP) last week issued an urgent warning to draw international attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in southern Madagascar.

The rights of more than a million people are currently threatened in southern Madagascar, with thousands at risk of starvation and more than a million struggling to get enough food. The situation is dire and there is an urgent need for coordinated regional and global action to help avoid what could easily become a human catastrophe, said Tamara Lger, Amnesty International Madagascar Program Advisor.

Regional leaders and the international community are unable to stand by and watch as people starve to death in Madagascar. The international community must unite and mobilize resources to help the country in this hour of need.

The current hunger situation became critical in September 2020, at the beginning of the weak season. The crisis is unfolding as the region has seen three consecutive years of drought, causing the worst drought the country has experienced in 40 years. According to the WFP, some 1.14 million people in southern Madagascar are facing serious food insecurity, with 14,000 of those in a catastrophic situation – the highest in the five-step Integrated Food Safety Phase (IPC) Classification. Children and women have been hit hardest by the drought, and families have been forced to take extreme measures to survive, including selling their belongings and engaging in child labor. Children are also missing out on school due to hunger.

In March, Amnesty International collected evidence from women, children and men affected by drought, highlighting how the situation has negatively affected the enjoyment of their human rights to life, access to food, water, health and education, among others. .

Dozens of deaths have been recorded in some villages, but there are no accurate estimates of hunger-related deaths. Hunger survivors have told the organization how they are trying to do everything not to die, including skipping meals and eating cacti and mud.

Oline Ampisoa, a 63-year-old widow, mother of three and grandmother of nine, said: We ate three times a day. We would eat corn, sweet potatoes with crow and cassava, but for now, you can hardly find anything. If you can earn some money, you can buy manioc and save some by eating them just for dinner.

In the morning and at lunch time, we either do not eat anything, or we eat young cacti. We remove the thorns and then boil them, and give them to the children. I even cry when I see kids eating sometimes, but I can do nothing more, she added.

The situation is especially difficult for children, for whom the lack of necessary nutrients prevents them from developing properly. According to the Integrated Phase of Food Safety Classification, a tool used by governments, UN Agencies, NGOs and civil society to improve food safety analysis and decision-making, approximately 27,100 children sought lifesaving treatment for severe malnutrition in 2020 and 135,476 children under five were wasted

Mosa, seventeen, told Amnesty International that he was no longer able to go to school because of the drought: I do not go to school when I eat tamarind mixed with clay, my stomach hurts and that is why I do not go to school on. Because of hunger, when I went to school, I was not calm and when the teachers explain the class, my head was always somewhere else, he said.

The Mosas story reflects those of many other children interviewed by Amnesty International who have been forced to drop out of school due to hunger.

WFP said it urgently needs US $ 74 million over the next six months to offset the impact and risk of famine in Madagascar, as the 2021 harvest is expected to be less than half the five-year average. The agency also predicted that the weak season is likely to be prolonged and harsh, starting in October 2021.

International cooperation and assistance is a key human rights obligation. According to international standards, states are required to seek international assistance when they are unable to meet their human rights obligations. There is also a corresponding obligation for states that are able to assist, to provide such assistance. Both donors and recipients must ensure that it is used in a manner consistent with the principles of non-discrimination and equality.

Average annual rainfall has been declining over the past century in southern Madagascar, while average temperatures have risen over the past 15 years. Based on predicted trends, Madagascar is likely to be hit harder by future droughts, with further declines in rainfall and a steady rise in temperature.

As the effects of climate change intensify, the situation in southern Madagascar will only worsen. The devastation caused by this famine is another reminder to all states, and especially those most responsible for the climate crisis, about their obligation to protect people by urgently reducing emissions, Tamara Lger said.

Wealthier countries also need to support effective early warning systems, disaster preparedness, and climate change adaptation strategies to save lives and protect human rights in countries like Madagascar and others facing similar risks.

Background

Amnesty International will release a report on the drought in southern Madagascar and its impact on human rights later this year.