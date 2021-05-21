Liberty Global and Digital Colony to launch JV to develop Edge Data Center in Europe

DENVER, Colorado and BOCA RATON, Florida – (WIRE BUSINESSLiberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world’s leading converged video companies, broadband and communications companies, and Digital Colony, a leading global investment company dedicated to digital infrastructure, announced today the creation of AtlasEdge Data Centers, a European Edge data center business.

The establishment of the proposed JV is subject to obtaining customary regulatory approvals and merger control. Liberty Global and Digital Colony expect the transaction to close in Q3 2021.

AtlasEdge will provide services through an extensive network of devices located close to customers and end users of the enterprise, on the edge of the network. The company aims to serve the growing demand from cloud providers, broadcasting services and enterprises for high performance, scalable and secure devices through which they can deliver applications and services with low latency such as 5G, games, IoT and the calculation of advantages. As data traffic grows and gravitates to the edge of the network, AtlasEdges’ ability to access the extreme connection and efficiently distribute mission-critical data traffic and heavy content will become increasingly important.

Liberty Global will contribute digital infrastructure assets, including its technical real estate portfolios, to levels consistent with European digital infrastructure assessments, highlighting the strong core value ingrained in its businesses. Liberty Global will also provide strategic and operational support to the business. Colony Digital will provide operational expertise, strategic direction and capital to support significant growth and consolidation opportunities in co-location services across Europe.

Following the closure of JV, experienced industry executive Josh Joshi will join and chair the AtlasEdges Board of Directors as CEO. Mr. Joshi has over 20 years of value building experience in the digital infrastructure sector, holding senior positions in several multinational companies including Interxion CFO, a leading provider of data center solutions for carriers and neutral-cloud across EMEA. Mr. Joshi will support the strategic growth of AtlasEdge with a focus on building the organization as well as expanding its reach across European markets.

AtlasEdge will be supported by leases anchored by Liberty Global operating companies in four European countries: Virgin Media in the UK and Ireland, Sunrise-UPC in Switzerland and UPC in Poland. With an unprecedented local reach to consumers and businesses, AtlasEdge will provide third-party infrastructure services with a focus on performance, low latency, scalability and quality of experience.

Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, comments: The combination of Liberty Globals technical real estate and record-breaking successful business building with Digital Colonys expertise in digital infrastructure investments creates an exciting growth platform that will deliver long-term value . The proposed joint venture presents significant growth opportunities as we seek to build this business into a leading European data center operator. Moreover, as some of our operating companies will become anchor tenants, Liberty Global customers will also benefit from better and more responsive services.

We are excited to partner with Liberty Global for the development of AtlasEdge, adds Marc Ganzi President and CEO of Colony Capital and CEO of Digital Colony. The proposed joint venture will unlock the growth potential of Libertys digital properties and take advantage of the emerging demand we are seeing for the calculation of advantages across Europe. It is an opportunity for us to implement the entire Digital Colony value-added game book, leveraging our operational expertise, M&A strategic skills and access to institutional capital in partnership with a world-class organization such as Liberty Global. I also know that AtlasEdge will benefit from Josh Joshis’s knowledge and network throughout the digital infrastructure landscape.

Further information, including organizational updates and other important news related to the proposed JV, will be available at www.atlasedge.eu.

ABOUT GLOBAL FREEDOM

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet, UPC, Sunrise UPC combined , as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Our considerable scale and commitment to innovation enable us to invest in digital infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to get the most out of the digital revolution.

Liberty Global offers market-leading products through next-generation networks that connect customers by subscribing to 49 million broadband, video, fixed and telephone services across our brands. We also have significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

ABOUT DIGITAL COLONY

Digital Colony is a leading global investment company dedicated to digital infrastructure. With a legacy of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses in the digital ecosystem, including towers, data centers, fiber and small cells, the Digital Colony team manages a $ 32 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of shareholders. and its limited partners. Digital Colony, a subsidiary of Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.digitalcolony.com.