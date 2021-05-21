Connect with us

International

Liberty Global and Digital Colony to launch JV to develop Edge Data Center in Europe

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By


DENVER, Colorado and BOCA RATON, Florida – (WIRE BUSINESSLiberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world’s leading converged video companies, broadband and communications companies, and Digital Colony, a leading global investment company dedicated to digital infrastructure, announced today the creation of AtlasEdge Data Centers, a European Edge data center business.

The establishment of the proposed JV is subject to obtaining customary regulatory approvals and merger control. Liberty Global and Digital Colony expect the transaction to close in Q3 2021.

AtlasEdge will provide services through an extensive network of devices located close to customers and end users of the enterprise, on the edge of the network. The company aims to serve the growing demand from cloud providers, broadcasting services and enterprises for high performance, scalable and secure devices through which they can deliver applications and services with low latency such as 5G, games, IoT and the calculation of advantages. As data traffic grows and gravitates to the edge of the network, AtlasEdges’ ability to access the extreme connection and efficiently distribute mission-critical data traffic and heavy content will become increasingly important.

Liberty Global will contribute digital infrastructure assets, including its technical real estate portfolios, to levels consistent with European digital infrastructure assessments, highlighting the strong core value ingrained in its businesses. Liberty Global will also provide strategic and operational support to the business. Colony Digital will provide operational expertise, strategic direction and capital to support significant growth and consolidation opportunities in co-location services across Europe.

Following the closure of JV, experienced industry executive Josh Joshi will join and chair the AtlasEdges Board of Directors as CEO. Mr. Joshi has over 20 years of value building experience in the digital infrastructure sector, holding senior positions in several multinational companies including Interxion CFO, a leading provider of data center solutions for carriers and neutral-cloud across EMEA. Mr. Joshi will support the strategic growth of AtlasEdge with a focus on building the organization as well as expanding its reach across European markets.

AtlasEdge will be supported by leases anchored by Liberty Global operating companies in four European countries: Virgin Media in the UK and Ireland, Sunrise-UPC in Switzerland and UPC in Poland. With an unprecedented local reach to consumers and businesses, AtlasEdge will provide third-party infrastructure services with a focus on performance, low latency, scalability and quality of experience.

Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, comments: The combination of Liberty Globals technical real estate and record-breaking successful business building with Digital Colonys expertise in digital infrastructure investments creates an exciting growth platform that will deliver long-term value . The proposed joint venture presents significant growth opportunities as we seek to build this business into a leading European data center operator. Moreover, as some of our operating companies will become anchor tenants, Liberty Global customers will also benefit from better and more responsive services.

We are excited to partner with Liberty Global for the development of AtlasEdge, adds Marc Ganzi President and CEO of Colony Capital and CEO of Digital Colony. The proposed joint venture will unlock the growth potential of Libertys digital properties and take advantage of the emerging demand we are seeing for the calculation of advantages across Europe. It is an opportunity for us to implement the entire Digital Colony value-added game book, leveraging our operational expertise, M&A strategic skills and access to institutional capital in partnership with a world-class organization such as Liberty Global. I also know that AtlasEdge will benefit from Josh Joshis’s knowledge and network throughout the digital infrastructure landscape.

Further information, including organizational updates and other important news related to the proposed JV, will be available at www.atlasedge.eu.

ABOUT GLOBAL FREEDOM

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet, UPC, Sunrise UPC combined , as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Our considerable scale and commitment to innovation enable us to invest in digital infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to get the most out of the digital revolution.

Liberty Global offers market-leading products through next-generation networks that connect customers by subscribing to 49 million broadband, video, fixed and telephone services across our brands. We also have significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

ABOUT DIGITAL COLONY

Digital Colony is a leading global investment company dedicated to digital infrastructure. With a legacy of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses in the digital ecosystem, including towers, data centers, fiber and small cells, the Digital Colony team manages a $ 32 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of shareholders. and its limited partners. Digital Colony, a subsidiary of Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.digitalcolony.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: