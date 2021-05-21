Tribune Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Alden Global | Chicago News





Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the largest newspaper chains in the country, on Friday approved a acquisition by the Alden Global Capital hedge fund.

Alden, who already owned a third of the Tribune, now takes full control of the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $ 630 million. Through its First Digital Media chain, Alden also owns the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News.

This is just the latest acquisition of a newspaper company by a financial firm. The decline of print advertising as readers migrate to digital publications has shaken the traditional newspaper business. Publishers have closed more than 2,000 newspapers over the past 15 years and half of the editorial work has disappeared. Owners of investment firms are often criticized for valuing profits over the mission of local journalism, and Alden is no exception.

The deal had drawn controversy from many of the companies’ journalists in the newspapers in an unusual wave of employee activism.

They held rallies, tried to find local buyers and prayed for a rescue in their newspapers. They had been backed for a higher bid by hotel mogul Stewart Bainum in the belief it would be better for local journalism, although the bid was never realized. They lobbied on Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of shareholder Nr. 2 of the Los Angeles Times and Tribunes, to vote no and stop the deal.

Soon-Shiong abstained from voting, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Alden became the Tribune’s largest shareholder in 2019. The union representing Tribune journalists says cuts in defense fund costs have already led to downsizing of newsrooms and closed offices.

The acquisition of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on delivering publications to a place where they can operate sustainably for a long time. said Heath Freeman, president of Alden, in a statement.

Alden as the main shareholder is an ongoing crisis, but Alden in complete control is likely to destroy Tribune publications, wrote Gregory Pratt, head of the Chicago Tribune Guild and a Tribune reporter, in a plea to Soon-Shiong to cast down the Alden agreement. Representatives of Alden and Tribune did not answer questions.

The Tribune itself is no stranger to cutting costs and reducing editorial staff. After coming out of bankruptcy in 2012, she split from her television broadcasting arm in 2014 and has since bought and sold papers including the Los Angeles Times (sold), the San Diego Union-Tribune (bought and sold later) and New York Daily News (bought, then hit with layoffs that cut editorial staff in half). Its annual revenue has dropped by more than half since 2015, and by the end of 2020 the number of its full-time and part-time employees was 2,865 people, only 40% of its number five years before.

Financial firms view newspapers primarily as short-term investments, according to a 2020 report from the School of Journalism at the University of North Carolina. Private equity firms and owners of hedge funds prioritize shareholder returns over the civic mission of journalism, he found, prompting other newspaper owners to adopt similar practices as print advertising revenue, previously important to health. financial of industries, collapsed. The result: round after round of layoffs, more than 2,000 newspapers were shut down for 15 years and many surviving newspapers turned into shells of their former selves.

Financial firms have played an important role in consolidating the industry as online competition grabbed readers ’attention and advertising dollars. Defense fund Chatham Asset Management bought the McClatchy newspaper chain at an auction last year after the company went bankrupt, defeating an offer from Alden. A newspaper company managed by private equity firm Fortress bought Gannett in 2019 on a high-interest loan from another private equity firm. The newspaper company, which bore the name Gannett and is publicly traded, has since terminated its management deal with Fortress.

The battle for the fate of the Tribune accelerated in December, when Alden offered to buy the entire company. A special Tribune board committee recommends that shareholders accept the deal. Tribune CEO Terry Jimenez, who is on board, has dismissed the offer as too low.

A higher-than-expected bid for the entire company from the Bainum Hotel mogul was never fully materialized. He has not been able to find a buyer for the Chicago Tribune, a key element in his plan to return the corporate papers to local ownership. Hansjrg Wyss, a billionaire from Wyoming who expressed interest in owning the Chicago Tribune, joined the Bainums offer, and then withdrew from the study. He did not say why.

Prior to its bid for the entire Tribune, Bainum made a side deal to buy Baltimore Sun Media from the Tribune for $ 65 million through a non-profit organization. It is unclear what happens to the Sun if the Alden bid is successful on Friday. The remaining messages to Bainum through his hotel company and a family foundation were not returned.

If the vote fails, the future of the Tribune will remain undecided. Alden may make another offer or abandon the deal; meanwhile, Bainum may continue to try to bring together investors to buy Tribune and then split it among local owners. In the short term, the Tribune will continue as it has, said Poynter media analyst Rick Edmonds.