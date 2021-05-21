Israeli forces clash with Palestinians outside Al Aqsa mosque after ceasefire in Gaza





A CNN reporter at the mosque complex said dozens of Israeli officers hit journalists with sticks and tried to point their rifles at them, calling them “liars” when their press cards were shown.

Officers moved into the compound as thousands of worshipers chanted in solidarity with Gaza and with Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah’s East Jerusalem neighborhood, where several Palestinian families are facing deportation.

An Israeli police spokesman said officers were responding to a riot by hundreds of young Palestinians that included throwing stones at police forces.

CNN witnessed people, including children screaming, fleeing the scene to the sound of shocking grenade blasts. The Palestinian Red Crescent said it treated 20 injuries after clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the compound. Two people were taken to hospital while the others were treated on the ground, the relief group said.

The mosque and deportations have been the focus of a recent conflict between Israel and the Hamas-led Palestinian militant group, which according to the Hamas-led health ministry left 243 Palestinians dead in Gaza, including 66 children, and 12 in Israel – including two child – who died from militant fire, according to IDF and Israel’s emergency service. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at 2 a.m. and the streets of Jerusalem and Gaza had been quiet, though lively, for hours, with Palestinians and Israeli Arab citizens celebrating the end of the worst conflict in years. Crowds in Gaza waved Palestinian flags and fired fireworks, also celebrating the Eid al-Fitr late as the conflict with Israel forced Muslims to delay their celebrations marking the end of Ramadan. Hundreds of people traveled around historically East Arabian Jerusalem blowing car horns in celebration, and video footage from social media and television showed similar scenes in other cities, including Umm al-Fahm in Israel and Ramallah in the West Bank. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a massive aerial bombardment of Gaza as Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel during the 11 days of violence. Hamas infrastructure was amassed by the Israeli Air Force, which took over large parts of its network of tunnels and buildings that the IDF said housed Hamas commanders or that were used to store weapons. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Israeli operation in Gaza was a success, saying in a televised speech on Friday that “Hamas can no longer hide.” “We hit Hamas more than their leaders could have imagined. We changed the rules of the game with this operation,” Netanyahu said. Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh also demanded victory in a speech Friday afternoon, saying “resistance is much stronger today.” “The victory in Gaza is for the sake of Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the West Bank,” Haniya said. “All the blood that was shed in this battle and the battles that preceded it is the resistance on the way to Jerusalem.” Reconstruction of Gaza US President Joe Biden welcomed the overnight ceasefire after facing a barrage of criticism from his party that he was not doing enough to persuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the country’s airstrikes in Gaza. “I believe that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve to live in safety and security and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” Biden said. “My administration will continue our calm, relentless diplomacy towards this goal.” Biden, who has had a working relationship with Netanyahu for four decades, tried to avoid criticism that his administration had not been active enough in what has become the President’s biggest foreign policy challenge since taking office. January. “We have held high-level, hour-by-hour, literal discussions with (Egypt), the Palestinian Authority and other Middle Eastern countries with a view to avoiding the kind of protracted conflict we have seen in the previous when hostilities erupted, “Biden said in remarks Thursday evening. Now U.S. attention will turn to the grand task of rebuilding Gaza, where many civilians, their homes and services were captured in attacks targeting Hamas. In Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, residents from a swollen building were seen sorting through the rubble, using heavy machinery to clean up the worst debris, while a boy stood amid the devastation, his hands covering his face in disbelief. Personal items, including a stroller and a crib, were inserted through the concrete mounds. Biden said he was ready “to work with the United Nations and other international actors to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and to support international support for the people of Gaza and Gaza reconstruction efforts.” “We will do this in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority, not with Hamas, the Authority, in a way that does not allow Hamas to simply replenish its military arsenal,” Biden said. But the U.S. president knows that the Palestinian Authority has limited influence in Gaza, and the signs are that the latest round of fighting has weakened his position outside the coastal enclave as well. A video filmed overnight at the Al Aqsa Mosque showed crowds chanting “people demand the ouster of the president,” referring to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. It is just one indication that Hamas – a rival of the Abbas-led Fatah movement – appears to have gained popular support during the conflict with Israel. The Palestinian political situation is in itself complicated. Abbas in April delayed the first parliamentary elections in 15 years, prolonging a long-running rivalry where his Fatah movement governs the West Bank while Gaza is run by Hamas. The militant group Jihad Islam is also active in Gaza.

CNN’s Angela Dewan wrote from London, Richard Allen Greene reported from Jerusalem and Hande Atay Alam reported from Atlanta.

