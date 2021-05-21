Manitoba and the federal government, along with the Winnipeg family working to provide housing for citizens in need





WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government along with the federal government have teamed up to help bring housing to Winnipeg for those experiencing homelessness or near homelessness. The two governments, along with Home First Winnipeg, which was created by the Pollard family, will work on building a 47-micro-apartment building in the Centennial neighborhood at 390 Ross Ave. “We know poverty puts you on the road, but it is almost always a health care issue that keeps you on the road and that is why this housing announcement today is so important to people living in extremely precarious circumstances,” he said. Adam Vaughan, who is the parliamentary secretary to the federal minister of families, children and social development. The building is expected to cost $ 8 million and the Pollard family will donate $ 3.9 million for the project. The two governments are also providing $ 1.1 million through the Canada-Manitoba Housing deal, while the federal government is securing a $ 100,000 capital grant. The City of Winnipeg will also provide a capital grant of $ 100,000 and another $ 800,000 will be awarded through the bilateral Common Health Priorities agreement. The building will feature a commercial kitchen and shared dining area, along with a living room, games room, TV area and a round room for indigenous cultural activities. This building will be for those who have struggled with mental health and addictions, which means staff will be on the ground to support residents. “This is a first-of-its-kind home model. Support will be provided to those seeking recovery from addiction challenges after having a roof over their head,” said Rochelle Squires, who is Manitoba’s Minister of Families. Squires said the provincial government will continue to fund this housing unit through an annual operational commitment and the housing and meal benefits will be paid. John Pollard said he is grateful for the support from both governments to help with this project. “Our family is very pleased to be developing this important resource for our community. We think providing safe and secure housing in a first housing philosophy is a critical step in improving the city for people at risk. of homelessness, “Pollard said. The project is expected to go on the ground during the summer and future residents will be able to move in late next summer.







