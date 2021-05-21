Responsible personal guarantors at IBC: SC

“The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the November 2019 notification of central governments issued under the Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as lawful and valid.”

It was found that the contested notice was issued within the competence given by Parliament and in its valid exercise. The exercise of power in issuing the contested notice is therefore not ultra vires; the notice is valid, “said a bank of judges L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat.

The jeweler rejected a bunch of 75 petitions challenging the 2019 announcement.

Applicants included industrialists Anil Ambani, Venugopal Dhoot, Kapil Wadhawan, Sanjay Singal and Atul Punj, each of whom had served as personal guarantor of corporate debts.

The 2019 announcement tried to make them personally liable for that part of the debt that had remained unpaid in proposing the liquidation of the companies under bankruptcy.

Friday’s decision means that if the debt owed to a company is not repaid according to the settlement plan, the personal guarantor would not only not be fired but could find himself taken into bankruptcy proceedings by creditors.

Reacting to the decision, Faisal Sherwani, partner, law firm L&L Partners, said: From a legal point of view, it is now clear that the mere adoption of a settlement plan regarding a corporate debtor does not mean that the personal guarantor is also out. side. . “Above all, the object sought to be achieved by the change was permissible and aimed at preserving the financial health of the banking sector.”

However, lawyer Soumya Dharwa, who represented one of the applicants, said he feared the ruling could lead to a further concentration of power with lenders, who now have one more way to recover their loans than the SARFAESI Act. debt recovery procedures and other civil remedies. This, the lawyer said, could open the door to litigation between corporate lenders and borrowers and their personal guarantors.

While the applicants had claimed that the Center did not have the power to selectively bring the provisions of the IBC to the personal guarantor of corporate debtors, the high court ruled that there was no obligation in the Code that should, at the same time, become applicable to it. all individuals, (including personal guarantors) or not at all “.

The intimate connection between such individuals and the corporate entities to which they were guaranteed, as well as the ability to perform two separate processes in different forums, with its uncertain accompanying results, led to the carving of personal guarantors as a separate species. of individuals, for whom the judicial authority was ordinary with the corporate debtor, to whom the guarantee had stood, “the jewelery added.

Citing various IBC provisions, the jeweler noted that there was sufficient legislative guidance “for the central government to distinguish and classify personal guarantors separately from other individuals and to provide the National Company Law Court (NCLT) as a forum common for financial institutions and other lenders to seek recovery of their debts.

The NCLT would be able to take into account the whole picture, so to speak, regarding the nature of the assets available, either during the corporate debtor bankruptcy process or even later; this would facilitate the Creditors ‘Committee (SC) in drafting realistic plans, taking into account the possibility of fulfilling part of the creditors’ obligations by the personal guarantors “, said the court, finding justification in merging the proceedings against the personal guarantors with that of the corporate debtors.

He also refuted another claim by the claimants that since an approved settlement plan for a corporate debtor succeeded in eliminating all outstanding claims against this debtor, the liability of the personal guarantor should also be considered settled.

Referring to some court precedents as well as the provisions of the Contract Act, the trial panel ruled that the adoption of a draft resolution did not ipso facto dismiss a personal guarantor of obligations under the guarantee contract.

As held by this court, the release or discharge of a principal borrower from debt owed to its creditor, by an involuntary process, i.e. by the operation of law, or by reason of liquidation or bankruptcy proceedings, does not void the guarantee of guarantee of his or her responsibility, which stems from an independent contract, “she said.

Representation of the Center, Attorney General KK Venugopal and Attorney General Tushar Mehta defended the notice that came into force on December 1, 2019 on the grounds that the purpose was to have a unified trial through the same forumNCLT on corporate solutions, bankruptcies and bankruptcy processes in relation to personal guarantors.

The notice said government legal officials would ensure a more settlement process, and total corporate debtor debt service could be reduced if the assets of personal guarantors were also taken into account to mitigate corporate debtors’ liabilities.

In June 2020, the State Bank of India moved NCLT, Mumbai, to recover more than 1,200 crore by Anil Ambani after he had given a personal guarantee for the loans given to Reliance Communications Ltd and Reliance Infratel Ltd. Subsequently, several promoters and directors challenged the 2019 announcement, prompting the Supreme Court to transfer all cases to itself last year.

