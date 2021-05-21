The decryption key did not come from diplomatic channels

Taoiseach has said the State has significantly increased resources in cyber security to prevent data attacks like the one against the HSE.

Mr Martin said on Friday that substantial resources were and will be spent by the State to ensure no recurrence of serious breach of HSE data.

“We need to constantly source our agencies, the national cyber security team, the cybercrime office within the Sochna Guard to catch up and stand up to hackers,” he told a news conference at Government Buildings.

We will continue to source state agencies and advise the private sector on threats.

This will need strong resources. The budget increased significantly [funding] for the cyber security team, and significantly increased the capital budget for ICT at HSE.

[proposal for] the resistance and recovery fund we are sending to Brussels includes an element of digital transformation. we have set aside health services for special allocation, he said.

Mr Martin said no money had been exchanged with Russian-speaking criminals after the attack, nor would he.

He said some volunteer hospitals were still working within their systems but restoring all services would take time.

Asked why the decryption key had been offered to the state, he said it had not come through diplomatic channels.

Security personnel do not know the exact reason the key was offered again.

Taoiseach acknowledged that there was a risk of criminals sharing the data online, but nothing had happened so far.

He added that the Government was receiving strong co-operation and co-operation from social media companies.

They are working with us to ensure that any data inadvertently placed will be removed immediately.

A court order was provided Thursday by the HSE to guarantee this.

Mr Martin also confirmed that the State has commissioned external cybersecurity consultants, with a global reputation, to assist authorities here in its response to serious breaches and data theft.

Decryption tool

Security sources said the decryption tool supplied by cybercriminals to the Irish authorities is unlikely to significantly speed up the restoration of its systems.

The tool, which includes a decryption key to unlock encrypted systems, has now been verified as authentic and functional by cybersecurity experts working for the HSE and the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC). However it is described as wrong and flawed.

It was tested in a closed system, unplugged from the network, to prevent it from causing further damage.

Beenshte confirmed that the key can be used to decrypt HSE systems but this will take some time and all systems will need to be fully checked before reactivating, a process that can take weeks.

In fact, officials may decide not to use the key at all if it is determined that it will be faster to manually restore data from HSE stocks, as has happened so far.

Otherwise, they can only use the key on critical systems which need to be restored urgently, sources said.

Key usage will be made even slower by obsolete HSE computer systems, sources said. Most of its network still uses Windows 7, which is no longer supported by Microsoft, and some computers even use older operating systems.

The HSE has denied that the issues with the Windows 7 machines were the reason for the cyber attack to succeed, saying that we know from our initial assessment that this issue did not contribute to this incident.

He also said he has made substantial progress in a Windows 7 usage reduction program.

Hackers have threatened to share stolen data online and with other criminals from next Monday if a $ 20 million ransom is not paid.

Amid concerns about possible fraud, the guards on Friday urged anyone who believes they are victims of internet-related crime to report the matter.

In a statement, the Garda said its National Cybercrime Bureau is continuing its criminal investigation into the cyber attack.

A Sochna Garda encourages people who have reason to suspect that they are victims of cybercrime, especially the recent HSE cybercrime attack, to make a report at their local Garda station.

It has not been confirmed with complete certainty that personal data or reported data has been circulated are in fact genuine although this is possible and would be a feature of these attacks.

In general, our crime prevention advice has been and remains – if you are contacted by people who claim to have your personal information and / or require bank account details, you should not engage or provide any personal information.

He added: A Sochna Guard is encouraging people to report suspected breaches of personal data, which will be investigated by specialist investigators. Such reports will be handled in a sensitive manner.