Piers Morgan first shares Keir Starmer ‘in the hot spot’ before frying





Piers Morgan has teased a first look at Keir Starmer’s appearance in Life Stories as he prepares to mature Labor leader. The former GMB host, 56, joked that Starmer had “entered the lion’s den” for his interview with Stories. This comes after The Mirror exclusively revealed that Piers was returning to ITV for the first time to talk about roasting Starmer. Piers was forced to leave GMB back in March after refusing to apologize for the comments he made about Meghan Markle after the explosive interview of Duke and Duchess of Sussex Oprah Winfrey. Sharing a photo of Starmer walking the stage, Piers wrote on Twitter: “To the Lions … #Keir_Starmer #LifeStories”.





(Image: Twitter)

Shortly afterwards, he also tweeted a photo of Starmer sitting in front of him with a startled smile and wrote: “In the hot spot ..” However, that comes just days after Piers ‘GMB’s former co-star Adil Ray accused Starmer of prioritizing Piers’ interview over politics. Susanna Reid and Adil had joined Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Welfare and Leicester South MP Jonathan Ashworth in Wednesday’s show when the clumsy reference to Piers was made. Adil had asked: “Can we talk about the general mood towards the Labor party at the moment? “You got a heavy beating a few weeks ago, you probably did not expect it to be as bad as it was. “In the last two weeks we have not yet heard of any policy coming from the Labor party. This is essential information that has always been missing.





(Image: ITV)

“The only thing we have heard is that Keir Starmer is going to do a TV show, he is going to do a long interview, which is all very nice, but what about current politics? “Have you really sat down and decided on what Labor will stand for now for the next few years as we move towards the general election?” Mr. Ashworth replied, “I think he’s doing the long interview with Piers, right?” Susanna replied, “Yes, he is doing Life Story.” “Yes, we will all definitely tune in, right?” said the deputy.







