Bangladesh orders blockade on Rohingya camps as COVID-19 cases jump





DHAKA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Bangladesh ordered a severe blockade of five camps home to nearly 100,000 Rohingya refugees following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the world’s largest refugee settlement this week, government officials said on Friday. . Photograph Photograph: A coronavirus-infected patient arrives for treatment at Dhaka North City Corporation COVID-19 Temporary Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh 21 April 2021. REUTERS / Mohammad Ponir Hossain Nearly one million Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar live in 34 camps in southeastern Bangladesh, and activists have warned that crowded conditions make it difficult to stop the virus from spreading. Cases in the camps have remained relatively low since the pandemic began, but test results on Wednesday and Thursday showed a higher rate of transmission, government official Shamsud Douza said. On Thursday, 45 of the 247 tests were positive. The coronavirus prevalent in the camps has been low since the beginning. But the culmination prompted us to take this decision as a precautionary step, said Douza, who works in the governments of the Refugee, Aid and Repatriation Commission (RRRC). Under the blockade that took effect on Thursday, residents will not be able to move between different camps and only essential services will function. We have not decided when we will remove the blockage, Douza added. There have been 864 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in refugee camps from approximately 41,500 tests and 13 deaths. Officials believe the increase in cases may be related to an increase in the number of rallies in the camps during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ended on May 12th. The Bangladeshi government has said it will include Rohingya refugees in the nation-wide range of vaccines, which has stalled since neighboring India halted vaccine exports in April. Bangladesh was supposed to receive about 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India this year, but has only received 7 million, and has so far vaccinated only 2% of its 170 million people. Mass vaccination among refugees will be essential to fighting COVID-19 in camps for a long time, officials said. We have already trained some vaccinators and help to provide vaccines in the camps. Now all we need is supply, said Abu Toha, health coordinator at RRRC. Given how crowded the area is, it would be good if vaccines could be supplied here, he added. Reporting by Naimul Karim @ Naimonthefield; Edited by Helen Popper. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people all over the world struggling to live freely or upright. Visit lajme.trust.org

