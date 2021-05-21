Twitter tags some Indian politicians’ tweets about COVID-19 as manipulated media





Government of India has criticized Twitter for applying its manipulated media label to some tweets of Indian politicians regarding COVID-19 efforts TechCrunch and Indian news media selling point reported on Friday. The government has urged Twitter to remove labels for justice and fairness, saying the application of labels affects the image of platforms as neutral and impartial. The government posted the announcement on Twitter two days after it applied the manipulated media label in a tweet from Sambit Patra, of India’s ruling BJP party. Patra said in the tweet, which appears to have been deleted (it is not clear whether Twitter removed it or whether Patra deleted it itself), that the opposition Congress party had used a toolkit in an attempt to overthrow pandemic-dealing governments of coronavirus. BJP party accuses Congress party of creating toolkit to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi Times of India explains, but the Congress party claims that the version of the toolkit that BJP is spreading is a false version of a search note related to an unrelated project. Indian Fact-Finding Organization Alt News the found images of the so-called COVID gadget that Patra and others had tweeted contained some falsified information. According to the Indian news site News minutes, Patras Twitter tweet reads: Friends look at the #CongressTool Package in helping the needy during the Pandemic! More of a PR exercise with the help of Friendly Journalists and Influencers than a spiritual endeavor. Read the agenda of Congress yourself. Twitter introduced its manipulated media policy last year Twitter declined to comment on Friday. platforms introduced its manipulated media policy Last February, which applies to media that have been significantly altered or fabricated and misleading. Video clips or images that have been altered to change their meaning or context may be labeled according to the rules, and false content presented as genuine or content that may affect public safety or cause serious harm may be removed altogether. some Tweets by former US President Donald Trump, who has since been banned from Twitter, took over the manipulated media label last year. Twitter has faced local legal demands in India, particularly regarding content related to the coronavirus pandemic. Late last month, the platform removed more than 50 tweets critical of governments treating the coronavirus pandemic there, at the request of governments. The censored accounts included a sitting Member of Parliament and other prominent figures. And during protests by farmers in India in February, Twitter blocked forever more than 500 accounts and removed others from being visible within the country. At the time, the Indian government issued a disclaimer on Twitter, which could mean jail time for Twitters employees in India if the company would have refused. According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Reports India 259,551 new cases of COVID-19 and 4,209 new deaths on Friday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos