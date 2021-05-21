Iran calls Canada ‘shameful’ for governing airstrikes ‘Act of Terror’





Iran’s foreign ministry has denounced a Canadian court ruling that said the country deliberately shot down a Ukrainian plane with Canadian passengers on board last year in an “act of terrorism.” Iran Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said a decision by the Ontario Supreme Court of Justice accusing Iran of committing terrorism was “shameful” and there was no evidence, according to Al Jazeera. “Everyone knows that the Canadian court is not substantially qualified to adjudicate this aviation accident or possible negligence in an incident that is outside the territory and jurisdiction of Canada,” he said in a statement Friday. On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Justice in Ontario ruled that Iran deliberately shot down Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 in January 2020. The flight was shot down near Tehran by two surface-to-air missiles fired from an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) battery, killing all 176 persons on board. Among those on board, 138 passengers had links to Canada, including 55 who were Canadian nationals and 30 who were permanent residents. CBC reports. “Plaintiffs have established that the downing of Flight 752 by the defendants was an act of terrorism and constitutes ‘terrorist activity,'” Canadian Justice Edward Belobaba wrote in his ruling Thursday, according to the CBC. “I find a balance of likelihood that the rocket attacks on Flight 752 were deliberate and directly caused the death of everyone on board,” Belobaba added. Iran did not defend itself in court, making Thursday’s ruling a predetermined trial. The court ruling was issued as a way for the families of the victims in Canada to seek damages from Iran and an additional hearing will be held to determine compensation. But Iran has repeatedly denied the incident was intentional. The shooting occurred on a tense night between Iran and the United States, when Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the death of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the foreign wing of the IRGC who was assassinated on the orders of former President Donald Trump. Earlier this year, Iran issued a technical report stating that the plane was accidentally shot down due to “human error” as the missile system had not been fully recalibrated. Al Jazeera reported. On Friday, Khatibzadeh said Canada’s decision was a “politicized” decision that would undermine the international legal regime. “We want the Canadian government to display the behavior of a government that boasts maturity and behaves based on internationally recognized frameworks instead of claiming to be active in relation to this tragic incident,” he said. In December, the Iranian government said $ 150,000 compensation would be given to each of the victims’ families, but has not yet announced a deadline for payments. Newsweek contacted the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for additional comments, but did not listen back in time for publication.

