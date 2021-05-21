International
India faces shortage of antifungal drugs as rare complications add to COVID-19 problems
India said on Friday it was working to alleviate a shortage of a drug used to treat a rare fungal disease that strikes COVID-19 patients as its healthcare system spins under a massive wave of coronavirus infections.
Cases of mucormycosis, or “black fungus”, a potentially serious condition that causes blurred or double vision, chest pain, and difficulty breathing, have increased in India, mainly among patients with COVID-19. Read more
At least 7,250 such cases have been found across the country since May 19, local media reported.
“In this battle of ours, another new challenge of black mushrooms has also emerged these days,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Friday.
India has the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world and has reported around 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths every day.
With the increase in cases of mucormycosis, the Ministry of Health of India said it was looking for more companies to produce the antifungal drug amphotericin B used to treat it and also to increase the imports of medicines.
That would lead to a nearly 250% increase in supply to about 570,000 bottles in June, the ministry said on Friday.
Some Indian states like Maharashtra, home of the financial capital Mumbai, said it was running out of amphotericin B as cases of black fungus increased and had asked federal authorities to provide more.
“A patient needs 60 to 100 injections (of amphotericin B) depending on the severity of the disease. With the current case load, we need more than 150,000 injections,” Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters. .
The western state has reported 1,500 cases of mucormycosis so far, and 850 patients are undergoing treatment.
State governments in the two southern states of Kerala and Karnataka have expanded blockades in an effort to keep the COVID-19-linked infection from further spreading.
The blockade in Kerala is likely to last until the end of this month, while it has been extended to June 7 in Karnataka.
After several other states, New Delhi will also stop vaccinations for people in the 18-44 age group due to lack of supply, the state government said in a statement Friday evening.
Rural Testing
Overall, India’s COVID-19 infection results in more than 26 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed on Friday.
The country conducted nearly two million tests Thursday, but experts have said infections and deaths could be between five and 10 times higher than official estimates as the virus spreads across the vast territory. Read more
India aims to double its testing capacity to 4.5 million a day by the end of June, of which 60% would be through rapid antigen testing, according to the government.
As part of the effort, the Indian State Medical Research Council (ICMR) this week approved home testing for COVID-19, using rapid antigen tests.
These tests, less accurate than the RT-PCR method, are only advised for symptomatic cases and immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases, according to the state ICMR.
“In rural or field areas, rapid antigen testing is the backbone of testing and this should be encouraged,” Balram Bhargava, head of ICMR, told reporters.
